EXCLUSIVE: Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra set to come together for a quirky thriller, project underway

A source exclusively tells Pinkvilla that Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra, who released Thappad and Serious men respectively this year, are set to join hands for a quirky thriller.

After delivering critically acclaimed projects such as Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad, Anubhav Sinha is all set to unite with director Sudhir Mishra. The veteran filmmaker, Mishra, had recently taken the small screen by storm with his Netflix Original film titled Serious Men starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Now, a source exclusively tells Pinkvilla that the acclaimed directors are set to join hands for a quirky thriller.

Yes, you heard that right. The project will be directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced under the banner of Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works. A source close to the makers revealed, "Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra share a camaraderie that goes beyond films. The duo will now be coming together for a film. While most details about the project are kept under wraps, what we can tell you is that it will be a quirky, edge-of-the-seat thriller that that will make you chuckle and bite your nails, all at once."

As for the film's cast, the source added that the producer-director duo are on the lookout and also in talks with a few A list actors. Known to churn out clutter-breaking content and strong characters on the big screen, it would not be wrong to say that another heady story is in the pipeline.

While Anubhav Sinha's Thappad starring did not make much noise at the box office, the film was hailed by critics as well as a section of the audience. Whereas Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men was a decent hit on the OTT platform and Nawazuddin Siddiqui won praise for his performance. We wonder who the directors will choose for their quirky thriller.

