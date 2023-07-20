EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor to star in Anubhav Sinha’s Bachpan Ka Pyar

After three back-to-back movie releases in the first half of 2023, Anubhav Sinha has now begun lining up a new slate of projects under his banner, Benaras Media Works. The filmmaker, known for his hard-hitting movies like Article 15, Mulk, Thappad, and Bheed, aspires to continue backing content-driven movies across genres and has reportedly been working on four different projects. While the details about those projects are not known yet, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that one of the movies will star Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

"Anubhav Sinha is producing a small-town love story titled Bachpan Ka Pyar, and it will star Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. It’s a quirky love story set in Lucknow and will be directed by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann, who previously helmed the Jitendra Kumar-starrer romantic comedy Chaman Bahaar. Both Rajkummar and Vaani have signed the film and will begin shooting for it sometime next month," a source close to the development told us. The film marks Vaani’s first collaboration with Sinha, while it’s Rajkummar’s third collaboration with him after Bheed and the yet-to-be-released anthology.

Anubhav Sinha lines up multiple projects

Apart from the Rajkummar-Vaani movie, Anubhav Sinha is producing one more love story, to be directed by Sudhir Mishra. The two filmmakers are also working together on a web series adaptation of Sri Lal Shukla’s political satire novel, Raag Darbari, and an anthology on the coronavirus pandemic. The anthology, titled Be Positive, has been directed by Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, and Ketan Mehta and is expected to premiere on an OTT platform later this year. Besides these projects, Sinha is also expected to start his next directorial film in October 2023. The Ra. One director is currently filming for Netflix India’s big-scale hijack drama series, IC 814, starring Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

On the work front, both Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor have multiple projects lined up ahead. While Rajkummar has Guns & Gulaabs, Sri, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, The Crew, and Stree 2 up his sleeve, Vaani is next gearing up for her first solo lead movie with Maddock Films’ Sarvgunn Sampann, directed by Shonali Rattan Deshmukh. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress is also making her web series debut with Yash Raj Films’ gritty crime thriller, Mandala Murders, and is expected to star alongside Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu in Mudassar Aziz’s Khel Khel Mein, set to begin production in October 2023.

We reached out to Anubhav Sinha and the representatives of Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

