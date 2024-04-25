Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recalls actors attending a senior artist's funeral 'just to make contacts'

Mukesh Chhabra is a well-known casting director in Bollywood. The man is behind the casting for some popular hits including Brahmastra, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK, Sanju, Dangal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Scam 1992, Delhi Crime, and The Family Man. In a recent conversation with Neelesh Mishra, Mukesh opened up about the desperations of some struggling actors to build contacts in showbiz.

He said in Hindi, “There are so many people who are so desperate to become actors that they do not miss any opportunity in any circumstances.”

Mukesh Chhabra reveals some actors attended a senior artist’s funeral just to make contacts

Mukesh recalled the time when several struggling actors attended a mourning place because some A-listers had arrived there too. He detailed, “One senior actor passed away. At the funeral, a lot of actors were present. I don’t know why I am saying this, but few people attended the funeral just to make contacts, I don’t understand that desperation.”

Mukesh Chhabra also mentioned his admiration for individuals who have dedicated themselves to mastering their skills and are putting in the effort. However, he expressed his disappointment towards actors who lack proper training and knowledge, yet still attempt to make their way into the industry, especially during such unfortunate times. He added, “It’s frustrating to hear people speak in such situations, where they are not considering the reality of the world and their own situation.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

When Mukesh Chhabra spoke about influencers trying to get work with their Instagram followers

While promoting his project Chamak, Mukesh shared with the Indian Express that he feels sad and depressed about the current generation who thinks they can get work with their social media following. He shared, “This generation is very different. They focus more on social media rather than their craft. Today’s youngsters talk about making reels and brag about their Instagram followers list. This school of thought is very different.”

Chhabra admitted that veteran filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Nitesh Tiwari, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, and Imtiaz Ali never asked him to approach influencers for their films. He added, "These makers never do it, which is why I feel blessed. They are far removed from all of this anyway.”