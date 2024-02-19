Poacher: Alia Bhatt, Richie Mehta's series on wildlife crime to be expanded into global franchise?

The forthcoming release of Poacher, the investigative crime series, has generated immense anticipation among viewers. Spearheaded by Richie Mehta, the acclaimed filmmaker, and supported by the talented actress Alia Bhatt, the show promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative. Following its grand premiere in London, exciting news has emerged revealing plans to transform the series, which sheds light on the tragic realities of wildlife crime, into a sprawling global franchise.

In a recent conversation with Variety, members of the Poacher team expressed enthusiasm about the series evolving into a global franchise beyond the subcontinent.

Richie Mehta, in response to inquiries about the series expanding internationally, offered an emphatic affirmation. "My short answer to that is, this is obvious," he remarked. Reflecting on his research for the project, Mehta noted that every individual he encountered had ties to various countries.

He elaborated on the multinational nature of wildlife crime operations, emphasizing how this realization sparked the idea: “Oh my God, this story is particularly residing in India, but where this can go can be anywhere and everywhere.”

Alia Bhatt, backing the series through her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, shared her perspective on her role within the project. Rather than being tethered to the title of executive producer, she described herself as the "mascot" of the series. Alia expressed her willingness to serve as such, not just for Poacher, but for any production that embodies such heartfelt storytelling.

The trailer, which unveils the shocking tale of the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history, offered a poignant glimpse into the harrowing reality of elephant slaughter. Alia Bhatt, present at the trailer launch event, took to her Instagram to share moments from the occasion and penned a heartfelt caption.

In her post, she expressed, “Poacher is one of the best shows I’ve seen in a very long time & I’m so grateful to be associated with such powerful storytelling that not only will entertain you.. but it’ll also stay with you long after!!”

Commending the remarkable efforts of the cast and crew, Alia stated, “With the most fabulous creator #RichieMehta and the outstanding cast… @dibyenduofficial @roshan.matthew, special mention to my most favorite actor of all time, @nimisha_sajayan - we missed you so much yesterday… the beating heart of Poacher!!! Hope you feel better very soon.”

A special screening of the show took place in London on the evening of February 17, attended by a star-studded guest list. Among the attendees were Alia Bhatt, accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan, along with Richie Mehta and other key members of the team. The event also saw the presence of prominent figures such as actress Freida Pinto and filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, among others.

Poacher is brought to life by the Oscar-winning production company QC Entertainment and led by the Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta. The series boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh.

Scheduled for its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 23, 2024, the series will be presented primarily in Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

