Alia Bhatt’s YRF spy film to have 7 action set-pieces; Aditya Chopra mounting it as big-budget spectacle?

The acclaimed actress Alia Bhatt has a number of exciting projects lined up in the next few months. Among these is the untitled film marking her debut in the YRF spy universe, which is set to go on floors very soon.

It has now been learned that the movie is set to have seven action set pieces, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra is planning to make it a big-budget spectacle.

Alia Bhatt’s YRF spy universe film to be packed with seven action set-pieces

In a recent report by Mid-Day, it was revealed that seven action set-pieces have been planned for the upcoming spy universe film, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead along with Sharvari Wagh, by Aditya Chopra and director Shiv Rawail.

According to the portal, this thriller film is being mounted as a “big-budget action spectacle.” A source revealed, “While Katrina Kaif’s Zoya and Deepika Padukone’s Rubai from the Tiger and Pathaan franchises, respectively, have been loved by audiences, this marks the first female-led project. So, Aditya is keen to make it a cool action entertainer that sees Alia and Sharvari’s characters as mean killing machines.”

The portal’s source also stated that Aditya Chopra has roped in a mix of experts, including Korean stunt coordinator Se Yeong Oh, Franz Spillhaus, and Indian action director Sunil Rodrigues, for the movie in order to make each set piece look unique. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Alia will reportedly be seen doing martial arts in a sequence, while another scene will showcase her engaged in “fierce combat” with Bobby Deol. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively disclosed Bobby’s involvement in the project as the antagonist.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Animal, Bobby Deol joins YRF Spy Universe as the villain to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari

More about Alia Bhatt’s YRF spy universe movie

In 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news about Alia Bhatt headlining a solo film in the expanding spy universe. A source close to the development said, “Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today’s time and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge.”

The movie is expected to begin filming in the second half of 2024.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi gets screened in LA; Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives peek into Heeramandi