PICS: Alia Bhatt-Freida Pinto twin in black as they pose at Poacher's London screening; happily greet each other

The eagerly awaited series, Poacher, backed by Alia Bhatt, is poised for its upcoming premiere. A recent special screening of the show took place in London, with Alia adorning the occasion in a captivating black saree, exuding a dream-like aura. Joining the event, actress Freida Pinto also showcased her style in an elegant black ensemble. The delightful sight of Alia and Freida exchanging warm greetings and posing together for pictures added to the glamor of the event.

On the evening of February 17, a screening of the upcoming series Poacher took place in London, drawing numerous celebrities associated with the project, including creator Richie Mehta and executive producer Alia Bhatt. Among the distinguished guests was actress Freida Pinto. A heartwarming moment unfolded between Alia and Freida, where they warmly greeted each other with a hug and struck stylish poses, images of which have been shared on social media.

Alia dazzled in a black velvet saree adorned with a golden border, channeling retro elegance with her pearl neckpiece, subtle makeup complemented by a bold red lipstick, and a chic bun hairstyle. Meanwhile, Freida opted for a sleek black top paired with a matching blazer and beige trousers, exuding effortless sophistication.

Alia Bhatt shares more pictures from Poacher screening

Alia Bhatt graced Instagram with a series of photos from the Poacher London screening, flaunting her stunning outfit. One particularly adorable picture captured Alia sharing a sweet moment with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Another image showcased the dynamic sister duo seated alongside Richie Mehta during the premiere event.

Accompanying the photos was Alia's caption, "All dressed up for a very special day," encapsulating the significance of the occasion.

About Poacher

The gripping investigative crime series, Poacher, delves into the unraveling of the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. Boasting a talented cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh, the show is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 23, 2024.

