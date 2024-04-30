Ranbir Kapoor enjoys Animal song Pehle Bhi Main in UNSEEN video recorded by wifey Alia Bhatt; Watch

Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are constantly winning over fans with their social media display of affection and public outings. Recently, a video went viral online showing Ranbir Kapoor grooving to the song Pehle Bhi Main from his blockbuster movie Animal, while Alia Bhatt playfully captured the moment on camera.

Ranbir Kapoor enjoys Pehle Bhi Main in an unseen video

An Instagram user named @robinsartmanofficial shared a video where he plays the song Pehle Bhi Main on the piano, while Ranbir Kapoor sits next to him, completely engrossed in the melody. The viral video shows Ranbir grooving to the music. The user also mentioned that Alia Bhatt filmed the clip. He also thanked Alia and wrote, "Thank you @aliabhatt for shooting this video for me. Ranbir Kapoor with me."

Check out the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoy ISL match

The duo had a wonderful time attending a Super League match in Mumbai on April 29, 2024. Their enthusiasm and genuine happiness were evident as they cheered on, radiating joy. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen at a Super League match in Mumbai. Photos of the couple cheering and clapping during the soccer game spread rapidly online.

After the match, they even stepped onto the field, causing a stir among the crowd. Their casual attire matched the atmosphere of the game perfectly. Other glimpses of Ranbir and Alia in their car also caused a stir on social media. The couple was accompanied by the trainer who prepared RK for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor on the work front

Over the last few months, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana is among the most discussed films of Indian Cinema. The epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The makers have roped in Sunny Deol to play the part of Lord Hanuman, whereas Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh will be playing Kaikeyi and Shurpanakha respectively.

The first part of the Ramayana Trilogy went on floors this month in Mumbai and the makers are looking to shoot for the film from March to July, before taking it in the post-production stage, targeting a Diwali 2025 release. Over the last 2 months, multiple look tests, pre-visualization and tech rehearsals of the leading actors have taken place in Mumbai and LA.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Produced jointly by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film delves into a sibling relationship and features Vedang Raina alongside her.

In a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Vedang Raina provided insights into his highly anticipated film Jigra, scheduled for release later this year. Describing the film's theme, he shared that it revolves around a sibling relationship, intertwined with elements of action and having a thriller narrative.

Highlighting the significance of Jigra in his career trajectory, Vedang expressed, “I’m not dismissing The Archies by saying that it was a warm-up but it felt like a warm-up to what I did in Jigra and I put myself through a kind of personal journey. I am excited for it.”

The actress has also entered the YRF Spy Universe, as she will be headlining the upcoming YRF biggie as a spy. The film will also have Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role, and Bobby Deol will join as an antagonist.

