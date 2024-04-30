Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes she could ask him questions regarding her acting debut

It's been 4 years since Rishi Kapoor passed away and left his fans devastated. His daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is ready for her acting debut with Netflix series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives missed his presence during her big career milestone.

Riddhima recently opened up about missing her dad and said that she would've asked him so many questions if he was alive today.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni misses Rishi Kapoor's presence before her acting debut

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said that it's tough to believe that it's been 4 years since he left. She added that he would have been 'more than supportive' of her as she makes her acting debut. "I could have asked so many questions because this is my first time (in front of the camera),” she added.

Though Riddhima admitted that her mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is always there to help her 'but, as a family we really wish that papa was around,' she said.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married after Rishi Kapoor's demise and later gave birth to daughter Raha. Calling her a 'cute heart', Riddhima said that her dad would have been 'so excited' around Raha. She added that her daughter Samara was also very close to him and the family misses his physical presence every single day.

Riddhima Kapoor on her husband Bharat Sahni's first meeting with Rishi Kapoor

Earlier during an interview with Galatta India, Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni recalled his first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima joked, 'P*atti padi thi iski' (he was s**t scared). Bharat also added that he was intimidated because he grew up watching him and even Rishi wasn't easy on him. However, he credited the women of the family for helping him break the ice.

About Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni

Riddhima and Bharat have completed 18 years of their successful marriage now. They have a 13-year-old daughter Samara Sahni who is already adored by so many people on social media. Earlier in February, Samara was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor as they arrived to attend the birthday party of Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan.

