Top 9 Telugu dubbed Tamil movies of 2024; Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, Nani’s Jersey to Teja Sajja’s HanuMan

Be it rom-com or thriller movies, Telugu cinema manages to give a piece of entertainment for all types of film lovers. However, not everyone could understand the language used in the film and many may not like using subtitles for the same.

So for anyone who wants to enjoy a splendid day with a Telugu movie that is dubbed in Tamil, we got you the complete picks that you can add to your watchlist. Here are the top 9 Telugu dubbed movies in Tamil that you can watch right now!

Top 9 Telugu dubbed movies in Tamil

1. RRR (2022)

Cast: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris

Genre: Action- Drama

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 3 hours and 2 minutes

An epic global sensation movie that is certain to be on everybody's watchlist and can be watched in Tamil is the 2022 film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles features an action-packed and emotional story about two friends, set during the time of the British Raj in India.

The film features the story of Komaram Bheem, a tribal warrior setting out to rescue a young girl from the clutches of a British oppressor. While on his mission, he comes across Alluri Sitarama Raju with both of them later on becoming the best of friends. Although the latter is a police officer enlisted under British rule, he too has his own mission, for which he won't stop for anything. The rest of the film depicts how the two friends set out to fulfill their ambitions and achieve their missions.

The film features the story of Komaram Bheem, a tribal warrior setting out to rescue a young girl from the clutches of a British oppressor. While on his mission, he comes across Alluri Sitarama Raju with both of them later on becoming the best of friends. Although the latter is a police officer enlisted under British rule, he too has his own mission, for which he won’t stop for anything. The rest of the film depicts how the two friends set out to fulfill their ambitions and achieve their missions.

The movie was a massive hit unlike any other before it, even becoming a sensation across nations. Interestingly, the film is a historical fiction, the characters are based on real-life freedom fighters.

2. Geetha Govindam (2018)

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Subbaraju, Mouryani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Vennela Kishore, Naga Babu, Annapoorna, Nithya Menen

Genre: Romantic-Comedy

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 28 minutes

A romantic comedy film from Telugu dubbed in Tamil which is bound to be a favorite for many is the Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Geetha Govindam, directed by Parasuram. The movie features the story of Vijay Govind who is a young and traditional college lecturer.

Once at a temple, he sees Geetha and falls head over heels for her but due to his bad luck, both of them get off on the wrong foot. Even though their acquaintance started with an accident, Geetha suspects his behavior and actions, always logging heads with him. The rest of the film focuses on how Vijay tries to prove his innocence to her while she falls in love with him.

3. Maharshi (2019)

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Kamal Kamaraju, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Mukesh Rishi

Genre: Action-Romance

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 56 minutes

The 2019 action romance drama film Maharshi starring Superstar Mahesh Babu is a complete action and romance entertainer that is dubbed in Tamil as Ungalukkaga Oruvan. The movie features the story of Rishi Kumar, a clerical official’s son who wishes to succeed in life and move out of the country.

During his college days, he spends time with his best friends Ravi and Pooja. However, by the end of their study years together, the trio parts their ways. Years later, Rishi tries to reconcile with Ravi which is when he finds out the circumstances the latter currently endures and makes up the rest of the film.

4. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

Cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar

Genre: Action-Fantasy

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 47 minutes

An epic Telugu movie directed by SS Rajamouli which was also dubbed into Tamil is the Prabhas starrer massive flick Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The action-packed fantasy story tells the tale of Amarendra Baahubali, an apparent heir to the throne of Magizhmathi, and the life he lived.

The film focuses on both a prequel and sequel to 2015’s Baahubali: The Beginning and explores the events that lead up to the demise of Amarendra and how his wife Devasena was bound as a captive for years. The movie showcases an epic visualization of fantasy and action unlike any before and is surely a movie that everyone should at least watch once.

5. Jersey (2019)

Cast: Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Ronit Kamra, Sathyaraj, Harish Kalyan, Sanusha, Sampath Raj

Genre: Sports-Drama

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Timeline: 2 hours and 40 minutes

A touching Telugu tale of a father and son, along with one’s chase for his dreams is the film Jersey. The film is dubbed in Tamil and is available for streaming under the name, The Cricketer (Jersey). The movie tells the tale of a talented young cricketer called Arjun who had to leave behind his dream of becoming a player early in life.

However, while in his mid-30s, unemployed and frustrated with not even being able to afford a jersey for his son. Therefore, Arjun decides to go back to his dream and desires to represent himself in the Indian cricket team. The film’s theme focuses on late bloomers in their respective fields with it offering highly motivational content that should be a must-watch for many.

6. MCA (2017)

Cast: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Bhumika Chawla, Vijay Varma, Rajeev Kanakala, Naresh, Aamani, Priyadarshi Pullikonda

Genre: Action-Comedy

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 24 minutes

A completely fun and entertaining action comedy film MCA which is available in Tamil language under the name Middle Class Ambala. The film directed by Venu Sriram features the story of Nani, an unemployed guy from a middle-class family who lives with his elder brother and his wife.

However, Nani is often treated as a worker at the house by his sister-in-law and holds a grudge against her for his life. Soon after he realizes how much sacrifices she has taken for him and the betterment of his life which leads Nani to confront a gangster who is after his sister-in-law. If you’re a fan of mass action and comedy flicks then surely stream and watch the film.

7. Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Cast: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj

Genre: Action-Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Timeline: 2 hours and 58 minutes

A Pan-Indian Telugu film filled with action and thrill that is also available in Tamil is the Allu Arjun starrer film Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar. The movie focuses on the story of Pushparaj, a red sandalwood smuggler who rises up the ladder of success with his grit and confidence.

From starting off in his life as just a coolie, Pushpa takes on multiple challenges along his way with nothing able to stop him. However, Pushpa finally meets his match when an egotistic police officer humiliates him, which is bound to end in a clash. The film is the first installment of a two-part film series with the sequel called Pushpa 2: The Rule releasing this year on August 15th. If you love watching Allu Arjun in a massive action role then be sure to stream this thrilling movie that is dubbed in Tamil.

8. Govindudu Andarivadele (2014)

Cast: Ram Charan, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Kajal Aggarwal, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Jayasudha, Rahman

Genre: Action-Drama

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 39 minutes

An action-oriented family drama which is dubbed and released in Tamil as Ramleela is the Ram Charan starrer film Govindudu Andarivadele. The movie tells the story of a London-based Indian, Abhiram Rao. Years ago, Abhiram’s father Dr Chandrasekhar Rao had separated from his family after a quarrel with his father.

25 years later, Abhiram is now set to return to his grandfather’s place in India where he tries to navigate the age-old problem with his father and grandfather, without revealing his true identity. Along with that he also tackles the wrong-doers in his village, which makes up the rest of the film. If you love watching a family drama with loads of action, then add this to your watchlist.

9. HanuMan (2024)

Cast: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore

Genre: Superhero, Action-Adventure

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Timeline: 2 hours and 30 minutes

The 2024 Prasanth Varma directorial film HanuMan is a blockbuster superhero movie filled with thrill and adventure which is also available in Tamil. The flick focuses on the story of Hanumanthu, a young guy living in a fictional place called Anjanadri along with his elder sister.

After coming into contact with a mystical gem, Hanumanthu receives the power of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology which makes him a powerful superhero. However, sensing this strength an evil is lurking behind him who wishes to harness the gem’s power for himself. The film is part of the director’s multi-film universe called Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe and is a delight for many people who would enjoy watching an Indian-style superhero.

The films that are listed as the top Telugu dubbed movies in Tamil are only some of the delightful films that are available for streaming. Many more action, thrilling, or even romantic films are left to be explored!

