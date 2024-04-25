Salman Khan Firing Case: 2 men arrested from Punjab who supplied weapons; shooters’ custody extended till April 29

Trigger warning: This article mentions firing, weapons, and death threats.

It’s been more than ten days since the fires were shot outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence at Galaxy Apartments. Every day, the case has been taking new turns and police investigations have been bearing fruits.

A recent report has suggested that police have arrested two men from Punjab in connection with the firing incident who had supplied weapons. Meanwhile, the custody of the shooters has also been extended. Read on to know further details.

Mumbai Police arrest two men from Punjab in Salman Khan firing case

According to the latest reports, Mumbai Police have nabbed two men from Punjab in their alleged connection with the firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai on April 14. According to a police officer, the two identified as Subhash Chander, 37, and Anuj Thapan, 32 were in connection with an infamous gangster and had given a pistol and cartridges to the shooters on March 15.

Custody of arrested shooters extended till April 29

Meanwhile, Mumbai police arrested two accused from Gujarat named, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal from Kachchh. They were presented before the Mumbai Killa Court on April 16 following which the Crime branch was granted their custody till April 24, 2024. Now, in the latest update, Mumbai's Esplanade Court extended the custody of both the accused till April 29.

The video of the same was posted by news agency ANI on their X (formerly Twitter) in which both the accused were seen exiting the court premises with their faces covered with black cloth and hands held by the officers.

Take a look:

It was just a couple of days back that police had recovered a gun and some live cartridges that were used in the firing outside the Tiger 3 actor’s residence, from the Tapi River in Gujarat’s Surat city. The search for another gun was underway, officials had said.

During the interrogation, both the accused Vicky and Sagar Pal had confessed to police that they threw the weapon into the Tapi River from a railway bridge when they were fleeing to Bhuj in a train. It was also reported that the gun was supplied to the shooters hours before the incident on Sunday morning. The Mumbai Police have declared Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi wanted in the case.

Salman Khan was recently seen attending the grand special screening event of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

