NU’EST members reunite to celebrate their 12th debut anniversary; share PICS of group hangout

NU’EST members casually reunited for a meal together to celebrate their 12th debut anniversary. Notably, NU’EST debuted on March 15, 2012, under Pledis Entertainment and disbanded on March 14, 2022.

NU’EST reunites for 12th debut anniversary

During the March 19 airing of After School Club, Aron (Aaron) disclosed that the members of NU’EST had planned a dinner to commemorate their 12th debut anniversary. Following this announcement, all five members took to Instagram later in the day to share snapshots from their reunion. This gathering holds significant importance as it coincides with Hwang Minhyun's imminent enlistment and commencement of his mandatory military service on March 21.

Earlier, to commemorate their seventh anniversary, the group contributed donations to The Snail of Love in March 2019 to cover cochlear implant surgery and language rehabilitation therapy for youngsters. The donation also helped fund music education programs, which assist persons with developmental disabilities connect with the world via music.

More about NU’EST

NU'EST, short for New Establish Style Tempo, was a boy band from South Korea formed and managed by Pledis Entertainment. The group comprised five members JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun, and Ren. Their debut single, Face, was released on March 15, 2012. However, NU'EST disbanded on March 14, 2022, following the departure of Aron, JR, and Ren from Pledis Entertainment at the end of their 10-year contract. Before their debut, NU'EST made appearances in their labelmates' music releases, such as After School Blue's Wonder Boy and their label's Christmas release Love Letter. They also released their music video titled Love Letter as Pledis Boys.

Individually, members of NU'EST appeared in various projects, such as JR in Orange Caramel's Bangkok City music video and Baekho in After School's Play Ur Love music video. NU'EST's journey included successes like their debut stage on M! Countdown, their first EP Action, and becoming ambassadors for Korea's Scout Association. The group ventured into the global market, performed at events worldwide, and endorsed brands. They also made appearances in dramas, variety shows, and films. Despite facing commercial challenges at times, NU'EST experienced a resurgence in popularity following their participation in Produce 101 Season 2, which led to a spike in album sales and chart rankings. The group continued to release albums, hold concerts, and win awards over the years. Eventually, NU'EST decided to disband after their exclusive contract with Pledis Entertainment ended, with members pursuing individual endeavors.

