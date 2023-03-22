In case you missed it: SEVETEEN introduce 5 members of PLEDIS Ent’s upcoming boy group at fan meeting

SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND was special for so many reasons and being their notorious selves, the thirteen boys went ahead and did things they were asked not to. All in good faith of course. Be it announcing their April comeback right on the first day instead of on the last day as a surprise or making their choreographer dance in front of thousands or even introducing the members of their company’s upcoming boy group.

SEVENTEEN introducing Pledis Boys

Successfully bringing an end to their 3-day fan meeting, held in Seoul on March 10, 11 and 12, SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups broke the news of their comeback on the first day itself. Following the footsteps of the leader, Performance unit frontman Hoshi thought of doing another act forbidden by his company. The tiger-lover went ahead and turned the spotlight on the five boys in the audience who began dancing to BSS’ ‘Fighting’. Who were they? Hoshi was glad to reveal the members of their hoobae group aka the Pledis Boys who are set to debut in PLEDIS Entertainment’s upcoming boy group.

The trainees, hidden under baggy clothes, caps and masks covering their faces were given a huge shoutout by the supergroup SEVENTEEN! While the other members asked them to cover up properly, Hoshi being courageous encouraged them to dance along. Soon after, the members could be heard complaining how their CEO may not like this and hilariously decided to blame it all on Hoshi, seeing how he has probably created big trouble. Multiple clips from the concert went viral as netizens clamoured to figure out the face behind the masks.

SEVENTEEN’s introduction by NU’EST

Many fans of the group remembered the days when before their own debut, the boys of SEVENTEEN visited a NU’EST comeback event and were similarly introduced. The nostalgia of the moment hit hard for those fans who have been together with the thirteen-piece since their trainee days. The same boys have now become proud and fun-loving seniors who take care of their junior trainees with affection mixed with a pinch of courage.

