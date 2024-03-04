Hwang Minhyun, a former member of Wanna One and NU’EST, is set to release his solo song soon. He has been releasing teasers ahead of the premiere, escalating expectations among fans. Moreover, his concept images heightened curiosity about what his single would sound like.

Hwang Minhyun drops new teasers

On March 4, 2024, Hwang Minhyun dropped a second set of teasers for his upcoming digital solo single, Lullaby. In the pictures, he is seen wearing a nude brown turtleneck t-shirt paired with pants of the same color. A golden ray of light falls on him, accentuating his beauty and personality. Although no clue about the song has been revealed in the teasers, it is expected to be a pop number with elements of R&B in it.

Additionally, in his first set of teasers, which were released on February 28, 2024, he appeared in a completely different look. He was seen wearing a black leather jacket along with a white t-shirt underneath. The concept of the song felt different from the initial teasers, as he posed sensuously for the pictures.

Hwang Minhyun's Lullaby release date

The solo track will be released on March 13, 2024, at 6 PM KST. The makers will also drop the music video on the same day. Hwang Minhyun’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, also announced the date of his mandatory South Korean military enlistment a few days ago. He will be enlisting on March 21, 2024, and the company has urged everyone to refrain from attending any ceremony.

More details on Hwang Minhyun

Hwang Minhyun started his career by being part of the K-pop band NU’EST. However, in 2017, he entered Produce 101 Season 2, a survival reality show through which he debuted in a new group, Wanna One. The group remained active for nearly 2 years and disbanded in 2019. Following the disbandment, he joined NU’EST again and resumed his activities.

However, while Hwang Minhyun and his teammate Baekho renewed their contracts with Pledis Entertainment, Aron, JR, and Ren went in a different direction. Following the decision, the group disbanded in the year 2022. Hwang Minhyun has gone solo since then and released his first album, Truth of Lie, in 2023.

