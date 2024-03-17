Oasis actor Bae Seul Gi announces pregnancy through adorable 'Shy Confession' vlog; see PICS

Bae Seul Gi the soloist and actress surprised her fans today with a cute announcement. The South Korean actress was last seen in the K-drama Oasis where she played the role of Song Yeong Ju, a famous actress. Bae Seul Gi announced a big change in her life on her social media handles.

Oasis actor Bae Seul Gi announces pregnancy through sweet vlog and photos; See PICS

Bae Seul Gi who married her YouTuber boyfriend Lee Seon in 2020 is now expecting her first baby. The Oasis actress uploaded a vlog on her YouTube channel today where she made the special announcement sweetly. She titled the vlog Shy Confession and told the world that she was soon going to become a mother and she was happy to start this new chapter of her life.

In the vlog where Bae Seul Gi made the momentous announcement, she revealed how she shared the news with her husband. She says in the video that after confirming her pregnancy through a at-home pregnancy test she presented the test with a bouquet and a handwritten letter to her husband when he got home. She has shared a picture of her present on her Instagram as well.

Watch Bae Seul Gi’s announcement vlog here.

Bae Seul Gi, other than uploading an announcement vlog, posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle with a heartfelt caption. She wrote that finally, a precious life has come to her and it has only been nine weeks so she is cautious while telling the news to everyone. She ended the note by saying she was grateful and happy. Adding to it, the actress also shared the nickname of her baby, Leeseul which is a combination of her and her husband’s name. As the actress embarks on this new journey, she is showered with love from her fans on her post and vlog.

Who is Bae Seul Gi?

Bae Seul Gi is a South Korean soloist and actress. She began her career as a singer as a member of a project group called The Red that disbanded in early 2006. Bae Seul Gi debuted as a soloist with her album The First Album. As an actress, she has appeared in movies and K-dramas. Her last lead role was in Amor Fati in 2021 in addition to this she has appeared in dramas The Greatest Love, Still Loving You, and Risky Romance among others. Bae Seul Gi was last seen in Oasis K-drama alongside Seol In Ah, Choo Young Woo, and Jang Dong Yoon.

