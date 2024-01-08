Seol In Ah to join Jung Kyung Ho in legal drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin: REPORT

Actress Seol In Ah has received an offer to appear in the upcoming legal drama titled Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin. The show has been confirmed to be under production and the actress is positively reviewing the offer. Previously on 4 August, actor Jung Kyung Ho’s agency Management Allum confirmed that he would play the main lead in the drama.

Seol In Ah likely to lead new legal drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin

Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin is one of the highly anticipated dramas of 2024 as it is a new project by writer Kim Bo Tong, who previously worked on the famous Netflix series D.P. Filmmaker Yim Soon Rye is in charge of direction for this legal drama and it also marks her first series. Notably, she has directed renowned films, including The Whistleblower (2014), Little Forest (2018) and more.

In the legal drama, actor Jung Kyung Ho will play the titular role of Noh Moo Jin, a labor attorney who takes on various cases to seek justice for his clients. The narrative centers around the experiences of Noh Moo Jin’s life as this compassionate and dedicated lawyer meets different clients and deals with conflicts at the workplace.

More about Seol In Ah

Seol In Ah is a rising star who is slowly paving her way to mainstream Korean cinema. She started as a supporting actress, but her wide acting spectrum brought her to the limelight. Her excellent performance as a cheerful, supportive friend in the rom-com Business Proposal (2022) was the turning point in her career. After that project, she bagged main roles in the 2023 dramas, namely Twinkling Watermelon and Oasis.

