Happy Seol In Ah Day: From Business Proposal to Twinkling Watermelon; top 5 roles played by rising star

Seol In Ah is an emerging South Korean star who has showcased versatility in K-dramas since her debut in 2015. She started off her career with a minor role in the famous drama The Producers (2015). She came into the limelight with supporting roles in the 2017 dramas, namely, Strong Girl Bong Soon and School 2017.

Seol In Ah landed her first lead role in the romance drama Sunny Again Tomorrow (2018). In 2022, the actress gained international popularity with the portrayal of Jin Young Seo in the rom-com series Business Proposal.

On Seol In Ah’s birthday, let’s take a look at the top 5 roles essayed by the actress!

Choi Se Kyung and On Eun Yoo in Twinkling Watermelon (2023)

Twinkling Watermelon is a time-traveling, coming-of-age drama that revolves around Ha Eun Gyeol, the only hearing person (CODA) in the family of deaf people, who travels back to 1995 and joins a band called Watermelon Sugar. Seol In Ah plays dual characters in the show, namely Choi Se Kyung and On Eun Yoo (Choi Se Kyung’s daughter, who looked exactly like her during her youth).

Choi Se Kyung used to be called the ‘cello goddess’ in her high school, and she forces her daughter, On Eun Yoo, to follow the same passion. On Eun Yoo also deals with other difficulties during her childhood due to her parent’s divorce and her mother’s drinking habit.

Oh Jung Shin in Oasis (2023)

Oasis is a melodrama set in the chaotic period of the 1980s and 1990s when South Korea was under political unrest. Settled in Jeolla Province, three young friends navigate their lives through high school and teenage years while trying to understand the complexities of friendship, love, and rivalry.

Seol In Ah plays Oh Jung Shin, a confident and honest young woman from Seoul who enters high school in Jeolla Province. Two friends, Lee Doo Hak and Choi Cheol Woong, develop feelings for Oh Jung Shin, and their love triangle creates distance between the former duo.

Jo Hwa Jin in Mr. Queen (2020-21)

Mr. Queen is a historical comedy-drama where a head chef from the 21-century magically teleports to the Joseon era, and the worst thing is, his soul is trapped in the body of a woman - the Queen Cheorin (Shin Hye Sun) in the Joseon period.

Seol In Ah plays Jo Hwa Jin, the royal concubine and first love of the reigning monarch, King Cheoljong (Kim Jung Hyun). As the king and queen get closer with time, Jo Hwa Jin finds herself stuck in the middle and experiences insecurity as she holds strong feelings for the king.

Jin Young Seo in Business Proposal (2022)

Business Proposal was one of the biggest hits of 2022, filled with laughter and beautiful romance between the leads. The plot follows Shin Hari (Kim Sejeong), an employee who disguises as her friend, to go on a blind date with a man who turns out to be the CEO of the company where she works.

Seol In Ah plays Jin Young Seo, Shin Hari’s bestie and the daughter of the Marine Group’s chairman. She is actually the cupid who brings Shin Hari and CEO Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop) together with the accidental blind date.

Jin Young Seo is the kind of friend that everyone deserves! Her cheerful and straightforward personality sets her apart from other characters. Her chemistry with Cha Sung Hoon (Kim Min Kyu), Tae Moo's chief secretary, is just unmissable.

Kim Cheong Ah in Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life (2019-20)

Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life follows the lives of five individuals trying to seek happiness while navigating their dreams, ambitions, marriage, and a lot more. In this heartwarming drama, Seol In Ah assumes the role of Kim Cheong Ah, a struggling student who has been preparing for the civil service examination for the past eight years and repeatedly failed.

Kim Cheong Ah is on the verge of giving up because she doesn’t have scope in dating either, and the only way to get out of this quandary is to give her last shot and pass the upcoming exam. For this role, Seol In Ah bagged the Excellence Award for Actress in a Serial Drama at the 2019 KBS Drama Awards.

