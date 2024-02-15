Top 15 most-watched K-dramas on Netflix: The Glory, Squid Game, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and more

K-dramas have been the trend-setting change in the viewership styles of audiences worldwide. No more shying away when you swoon over a beloved Korean drama. Some of the best Korean shows on Netflix have grabbed attention globally. Netflix being one of the major OTT platforms, has a lot of viewers who love their shows a bit of Korean. Korean dramas are always full of surprises and are known for keeping the viewers hooked. Have a look at the most-watched Korean Drama on Netflix.

Top 15 most-watched Korean Dramas on Netflix

15. Love Alarm

Love Alarm, based on a webtoon of the same name is set in a world where the world is overtly influenced by an app that notifies when someone who has romantic feelings for them is in their specified area. The story follows a high school student who is trying to make her way through life while dealing with romantic feelings and other obstacles. In a world where love apps are super advanced is love easier or even harder?

Release Date : 22 August 2019

: 22 August 2019 Cast: Kim So Hyun, Song Kang, Jung Ga Ram

14. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Get ready to grab tissues. Twenty-Five Twenty-One is a 2022 Korean drama that became one of the highest-rated K-drama. Set in 1998, Na Hee Do, a teen fencer dreams big and does not want to stop at anything to achieve them. When her old school is closed she transfers to a new school where her idol studies as well to keep on chasing her dreams. Baek Yi Jin, after his family goes bankrupt, wants to rebuild his life.

Advertisement

Release Date : 12 February 2022

: 12 February 2022 Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, Choi Hyun Wook

13. D.P.

Based on webtoon D.P’s Dog Day by Kim Bo Tong depicting the harsh realities of mandatory military service. The drama follows a young private, Ahn Jun Ho and Corporal Han Ho Yeol who try to catch AWOL soldiers. The series through the two seasons tries to throw light on complex issues present in the system and amongst peers which ultimately lead to a lot of mental pressure.

Release Date: Season 1: 27 August 2021

Season 1: 27 August 2021 Season 2: July 28, 2023

Cast: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Son Suk Ku

12. Mask Girl

Mask Girl is about a young woman who when bored with her life adorns a mask and thinks of becoming an internet personality. However unprecedented circumstances throw her entire life and existence in question and she is forced to make some hard decisions to survive. This black comedy, and crime thriller drama reached Netflix’s top 10 in many countries.

Release Date : 18 August 2023

: 18 August 2023 Cast: Lee Han Byeol, Nana, Go Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, and Yeom Hye-ran

11. See You in My 19th Life

Reincarnation drama with heartfelt romance always adds an extra zest to the mundane life. See You in My 19th Life tells the story of Ban Ji Eum a girl who has been reincarnating for thousands of years and remembers all her past lives. Out of the blue, her eighteenth life is cut short by an accident and she decides to meet the person she met in her past life, in the 19th one.

Release Date: 17 June 2023

17 June 2023 Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Ahn Dong Goo

10. The Silent Sea

The Silent Sea is a well-received Sci-fi thriller that follows a crew with the mission to search a facility and retrieve valuable samples in an apocalyptic world. But the mission is filled with perils and villains which make their mission way harder than once perceived. With thrill, mystery, and betrayal this show is fresh air on K-drama land.

Advertisement

Release Date: 24 December 2021

24 December 2021 Cast: Bae Doona, Gong Yoo and Lee Joon

9. Kingdom

Kingdom was one of the first Korean dramas to take the streams by storm. A historical period drama with themes of plagues and zombies, the drama is a must-watch. A mysterious illness endangers life in Korea during the Joseon era. The crown prince with a physician, soldier and a guard tries to stop the disease and save the throne.

Release Date : 25 January 2019

: 25 January 2019 Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryong, Bae Doona, Kim Sang Ho

8. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

It’s Okay to Be Not Okay is a lovable romantic drama that wins hearts. Ko Moon Young is a children’s book writer who is as antisocial as one gets. She follows her love interest to her hometown Moon Gang Tae who has given his life to take care of his autistic older brother Moon Sang Tae. This uplifting drama deals with mental issues, trauma and personal growth on many levels.

Release Date: 20 June 2020

20 June 2020 Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Yea Ji, Oh Jung Se and Park Gyu Young

7. Destined with You

This drama takes a turn over the normal romantic story and fills it with curses, fantasy and past lives. Jang Shin Yu suffers from an incurable disease which is actually because of a century-old curse in their family. The key to the curse lies with a girl named Lee Hong Jo who is the true owner of a mystical book. They have destinies that can not be severed. They fight together against the odds to make their love prevail.

Release Date: 23 August 2023

23 August 2023 Cast: Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon, Ha Jun, and Yura

6. King the Land

King the Land broke records left and spent a whooping time in Netflix’s top 10. A romantic comedy where a grumpy heir of a luxury hotel, Gu Won finds meaning and happiness in life through the help of a sunshine hotelier Cheon Sa Rang. They bicker a lot and can’t stand each other but as the show progresses the duo falls in love helplessly.

Advertisement

Release Date: 17 June 2023

17 June 2023 Cast: Lee Jun Ho and Im Yoon Ah

5. Celebrity

Celebrity a thriller drama with the perfect amount of romance gathered a lot of viewership. The world of the so-called celebrities of today's social media influencers is not as shiny as it looks. It hides dark secrets that might even threaten lives but more important than that it is always a race to safeguard the stardom. Seo Ah Ri needs to survive amidst all this in this drama.

Release Date: 30 June 2023

30 June 2023 Cast: Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Dong Gun

4. Nevertheless

Nevertheless was a big hit with audiences around the world soon after its release. Two people who have given up on love embark on a journey together when they indulge in a friends-with-benefits relationship with each other. Due to their past relationships, both Yu Na Bi and Park Jae Eon are skeptical of falling in love again. But can they stay platonic?

Release Date: 19 June 2021

19 June 2021 Cast: Han So Hee, Song Kang, and Chae Jong Hyeop

3. Business Proposal

The cutest romantic comedy to date which had viewers swooning over it in no time. Kang Tae Mu all work no fun workaholic president of GO Food. Shin Ha Ri dedicated researcher who works in the same company. Through no fault of her own, she gets caught in a big lie which she said to save her best friend Jin Young So who makes Shin Ha Ri go as Young So on a blind date with none other than Tae Mu. It all leads to a fun-filled series of events that will for sure make you go Aww!

Release Date: 28 February 2022

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu, and Seol In Ah

2. The Glory

It's almost impossible to forget The Glory which amassed a strong viewership and broke several records and has 622.8 million hours viewed on its record. The thriller series was fated to take the world by storm with its new well well-thought, foolproof revenge story. Moon Dong Eun, a former recipient of ruthless, soul-chilling bullying seeks revenge on her bullies with her slow and vengeful plan.

Advertisement

Release Date: 30 December 2022

30 December 2022 Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon, and Jung Sung Il

1. Squid Game

A Korean drama with a cult following, it had to be Squid Game. The story revolves around a group of people from whom life is just a big hardship. So obviously with nothing to lose, but their lives, they participate in a series of deadly children’s games with the prize of a whopping 45.6 billion won. With 1.65 billion viewed hours the show surpassed many big titles. The show keeps you on the edge with the ever-present sense of doom on the contenders.

Release Date : 17 September 2021

: 17 September 2021 Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ho Yeon, O Yeong Su, Heo Sung Tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo Ryoung

The world went loco over these Korean dramas, if you still haven’t here’s your chance add these to your watchlist and start binging. Romance, comedy, thriller, revenge, survival, horror, action Korean dramas have got the whole package. So don’t sit idle, pick one of these up and decide for yourself do you love them as others did?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 most addictive Korean dramas of all time: Business Proposal, Goblin, more