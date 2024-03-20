OMEGA X's Hwichan refutes sexual assault allegations with text proof of being coerced to get close with former Spire Ent CEO

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault, gaslighting, alcohol consumption, and abuse.

OMEGA X exposes the truth behind disturbing allegations, refuting claims of sexual assault by former Spire Entertainment CEO, against member Hwichan. Revealing text messages and a formal statement, the group denies the accusations and vows to uncover the truth amidst legal battles.

OMEGA X provides evidence on sexual assault allegations against Hwichan

The ongoing dispute between OMEGA X and their former agency, Spire Entertainment, has intensified as IPQ Inc., the current agency representing OMEGA X, released a comprehensive statement refuting allegations made against the group member Hwichan. In response to a press conference held by Spire Entertainment on March 19, where CCTV footage was presented to support claims of inappropriate behavior involving OMEGA X member Hwichan and former CEO Kang Sung Hee, IPQ Inc. clarified their official stance on the matter.

According to IPQ Inc., the CCTV footage allegedly showing Kang Sung Hee being comforted by Hwichan was misrepresented. The agency refuted claims that the incident occurred in the context of consoling Hwichan regarding his military enlistment, as his enlistment notice was issued after the date of the alleged incident. They asserted that the drinking party, captured on CCTV, was not intended to address members' concerns about enlistment but was instead forced upon them by senior executives at Spire Entertainment.

Advertisement

A screenshot shared by IPQ Inc. presented the following details;

(August 1, 2022 Monday)

Military Manpower Administration: “You have been called for duty by the MMA in Gwangju, South Korea. To view the statement, use the 8 digits of your birthdate as the password.”

Military Manpower Administration: “You have been called for duty by the MMA in Gwangju, South Korea. To view the statement, use the 8 digits of your birthdate as the password.” Sender: MMA

Receiver: Lee Hwichan

Message: Called for duty

Available to view: Until September 16, 2022 00:08 AM

Questions: Call (number)

More details on OMEGA X’s action against sexual assault allegations

Moreover, IPQ Inc. detailed instances of verbal abuse, physical assault, gaslighting, and coercive behavior inflicted upon OMEGA X members by Kang Sung Hee and other executives at Spire Entertainment. They provided context for the events surrounding the CCTV footage, alleging that Hwichan complied with Kang Sung Hee's demands out of fear of repercussions due to the abusive environment cultivated by the former CEO.

Another screenshot provided evidence of OMEGA X members’ claim of being intimidated by former CEO Kang Seong Hee. Here's what is read;

"(March 14, 2022 Monday)

Kang Seong Hee: (Member name) is out, too, because you didn’t say you love me!

Kang Seong Hee: (Emoji)

Member: I love you, CEO Kang"

The statement also addressed Spire Entertainment's claims that OMEGA X attempted to sabotage the agency following the incident. IPQ Inc. emphasized that the actions of the members were not a pretext but a response to prolonged abuse and mistreatment.

Furthermore, IPQ Inc. informed the public that a separate case involving assault allegations against Kang Sung Hee in Los Angeles in October 2022 had been forwarded to the prosecution for further investigation.

In conclusion, IPQ Inc. urged for a fair and accurate investigation into the matter. They expressed their commitment to protecting the rights and honor of OMEGA X members and thanked fans for their unwavering support throughout the ordeal. As the dispute unfolds, both parties continue to seek resolution and justice in pursuit of the truth.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: OMEGA X refutes SPIRE Ent CEO’s sexual harassment allegation against Hwichan; claims video is 'fabricated'