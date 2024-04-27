Ever since Taylor Swift announced her album, The Tortured Poets Department, there have been multiple fan theories and speculations. The Love Story hitmaker has an impressive relationship with her fans, commonly referred to as Swifties. She often leaves clues as to what is to come next in her music videos or her social media posts. Even Swifties are quick to follow through and analyze what the singer has been hinting at. Since the album’s release, there have been several speculations and fan theories going around.

When it comes to Taylor Swift, there is nothing Swifties can’t solve. Since the album's announcement, many fans believed that the album was a double album. Were they right? Yes, many Swifties felt like they had won when, at 2 AM on Friday, April 19, 2024, Swift dropped the second version of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. As fans continue to stream the album, they also believe that the singer has another album in store for them. A fan theory that has been going around suggests that Taylor Swift's latest album is the singer's first trilogy. Here’s why:

Why do fans believe that Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is a trilogy?

Taylor Swift fans love good theories and are quick to come up with them. With the new album, there are new theories. One of the latest speculations is that The Tortured Poets Department will be Swift’s first trilogy album. A fan took to X (previously known as Twitter) and started a conversation about the album being a trilogy.

The fan attached many screenshots in their thread. The thread referred to a Taylor Nation tweet with the message, "How many secrets do we think are hiding in that hair?" Given the three S's, this could be an Easter egg for three albums. Or something completely different.

The commenter also referred to an error notice that occurred on Swift's website just hours before the Tortured Poets Department was revealed. Part of it read "DPT: 321"—the first half of which is the album title's acronym in reverse. If it's a trilogy, the second part might make sense.

Meanwhile, the fans also believe that it is a trilogy because the singer has been using three exclamation marks very often. A legit nod would be her new song, Florida!!! Which also has three exclamation marks in it.

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift made the big reveal about her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, at this year's Grammy Awards. She confirmed the album's release date after winning her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album with Midnights. Since the album's announcement, there have been theories and anticipation for its release. The record, which contains 16 songs, was released last Friday, April 19, 2024, at midnight.

Swift collaborated on the album alongside Post Malone and the indie rock band Florence and the Machine, led by Florence Welch. In an additional surprise, Swift left fans stunned as she released the second part of the album just 2 hours later, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, with another batch of 15 tracks, bringing the total number of songs to 31. The next day, she also released a music video with Post Malone for her song Fortnight (feat. Post Malone).

Meanwhile, on the day of its release, the album set the most streaming records on Spotify. Since the album's release, Swift has shattered numerous records, including her own.

