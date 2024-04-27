Randeep Hooda shares glimpses of his 'wild' honeymoon trip with wife Lin Laishram; calls it 'Jungle mein Mangal'

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, Bollywood's beloved couple, are admired for their chemistry. The newlyweds radiate pure joy and openly express their affection. Recently, the duo, who is deeply in love, embarked on a honeymoon to Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh, enjoying a romantic getaway.

Randeep Hooda offers glimpses of honeymoon with wife Lin Laishram

On Saturday, Randeep Hooda treated fans to a glimpse of his escapade with his wife, actress Lin Laishram, at Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The video captures moments from their romantic getaway, starting with Lin snapping a selfie while Randeep lovingly holds her.

The montage then transitions to the couple's poolside fun and thrilling wildlife encounters during their jeep safari, featuring elephants, a tiger, and a monkey. They also shared glimpses of their culinary delights. Towards the end, the lovebirds are seen enjoying a folk dance performance. The actor captioned the post, "It's gonna be a Wild Weekend!! Honeymoon Diaries: Jungle mein Mangal."

Take a look:

Randeep Hooda reveals the moment he realized Lin Laishram was the one for him

During an interaction with Times of India, When the Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor was asked how he realized Lin was the one for him, he replied, "It happened point by point. We started living together through COVID, and that really brought us together. We had better understanding with each other.

And then it happened very organically, we wanted to go to the next step, we wanted to have babies and grow our family. I have never been a very easy person to be around because I'm always demanding, but when she comes around, everything changes.”

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Manipur in November last year. Their wedding was followed by a glamorous reception in Mumbai, attended by several stars from the film industry.

