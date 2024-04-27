The feud between rap star Kanye West and the Twitch streamer, Kai Cenant, continues to grow as West expressed his evident disappointment with Cenat's past remarks about his daughter, North. Now responding to West’s remarks, Cenat has requested Kanye West to dig some history about him before tagging him as an “industry plant.”

What did Kanye West say about Kai Cenat?

Addressing Kai’s past mention of her daughter, North West, West expressed his disappointment with the same while he appeared on The Download Podcast. West went ahead and labeled Kai as the industry plant, calling him about his past remarks.

West shared, “If you're posting something negative, you're on the wrong side of the future because, you know, we're out here, stepping away from Adidas. Like, the s**t that Kai said - that's some industry plant s**t. Of course, he's a total f**king... that exact genre is the most industry plant. It's about, like, influence and mind control."

ALSO READ: 'Some Industry Plant Sh*t': Kanye West Blasts Kai Cenat For Mentioning Daughter's Name Amidst YZY Spat

How did Kai Cenat respond to Kanye West’s remarks?

During his live stream on April 26, Tenant responded to the viral remarks of West. Refuting the branding of the industry plan, Cenat made it clear that he has been in the content creation industry since 2018 and built everything from grass root level. He stated, as retrieved via Sportskeeda , “Okay buddy, first things first - Ye, I've been doing this s**t since 2018, Ye! Facebook, Bronx, funny skits... been doing this s**t, gang. You feel me?"

Further defending himself, Kai Cenat requested people to do some basic research before strongly labeling anyone as an industry plant. “I'm far from an industry plant. You feel me? I got this s**t out of the mud! People got to do some research! Okay? That's crazy! All it is because pants ain't fitting is crazy,” the Twitch streamer remarked.

Kai though didn’t stop there and even called out the host of The Download Podcast, Justin LaBoy. The online streamer didn’t mince words when addressing LaBoy and called him out for initiating the conversation with West in his podcast without doing good research about him. He stated, “By observation, this interviewer is f**king a**! Who the f**k is this n***a? Justin LaBoy? Justin LaBoy, gang, you might as well top the n***a, bro. Like, no cap! You might as well, bro. No cap, bro!"

Kai then went ahead and tagged LaBoy as a “yes-man” expressing his frustration with the podcast’s interviewer. He remarked, “Yo, Justin, you sound like a yes-man, bro! Like, I'm hearing you say as an interviewer - you sound like a yes-man, bro! And I see a clip of this n***a saying that he is a god in front of your face, and you're like, 'He's god. He's the GOAT.' Are you serious?!"

While this may not be the first that Kai has been called out by prominent industry figures like Kanye, the evident frustration in his words expresses his disappointment with being branded as an industry plant.

ALSO READ: 'Highly Disgraceful': Internet Slams Kanye West Over His Controversial 'Threes**e' Comment On Michelle Obama