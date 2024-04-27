Zendaya’s stunning new movie Challengers is out in theatres now. Following its premiere on Friday, April 26, fans are hoping to know more about the sports romance film’s streaming release. Speculation around the movie’s availability online and on which platform has prompted predictions on the timelines of streaming platforms launching fresh movies on their roster.

When will Challengers be available online?

An official streaming release date for Challengers is yet to be announced. However, predictions based on recent trends in Amazon’s streaming platforms suggest that a theatrical-to-digital transition period for most movies is roughly 45 days. Therefore, fans can hope to watch Challengers at home by early June.

It is likely Challengers will be housed under Prime Video given the movie is attached to Amazon MGM Studios but we can’t say yet. It may also end up on Warner Bros. streaming platform, Max.

New movies that have recently surfaced on Prime Video and MGM+ have portrayed similar trends. American Fiction made its way to Prime Video on March 8, 2024, 84 days after its theatrical release on December 15. Similarly, The Boys in the Boat hit theatres on December 25, 2023, and was available to stream on MGM+ 95 days later, in late March. On that basis, Challengers’ potential streaming release date could potentially be on July 25, 2024.

Nevertheless, Challengers’ box-office run will highly influence its digital and subsequent streaming release.

Challengers’ projected box-office income

According to a report by Variety, Challengers is expected to lead the North American box office with a $12 million to $15 million projection in its opening weekend itself. It is the only major movie releasing this weekend, therefore, the meager competition shall benefit the movie’s box-office success.

Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, Mike Faist as Art Donaldson, and Josh O’Connor as Patrick in the leading roles. The Euphoria star is also a producer in the film. It follows the talented tennis player-turned-coach Tashi who pushes his husband Art to supreme glory in the tennis world. Simultaneously, she is entangled in a love triangle with her husband Donaldson, and his double partner-turned-rival Patrick, who is also Tashi’s former boyfriend.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film explores lust, ambition, and power while navigating complex relationships. The movie is hardly about tennis, and the tennis ball was explained as a “force of desire” by the director, per the Associated Press. “I wanted to show desire going back and forth.”

Challengers was originally slated to be released in September 2023 but was delayed to April this year after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood halted production for most projects.

Disclaimer: Box office numbers mentioned in the article are obtained from our own sources and diverse public platforms. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates, but appropriately portrays the BO performance of the project. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .

