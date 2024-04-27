Everything To Know About Kim Kardashian’s Journey On Becoming A Lawyer

Kim Kardashian, well-known for her expanding business and style, shook everyone as she became vocal about her decision to become a lawyer. But how did Kardashian even begin her journey to become a lawyer at such a later stage of her life without holding an undergraduate degree? Read more to find out.

Kim Kardashian shared her reasons for becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian was a lawyer himself who is popularly known for representing football player O. J. Simpson during his murder trial. At least one would expect Kim to be inspired by her father to start her journey to become a lawyer but contrary, the owner of KKW Beauty shared that her passion to become a lawyer is rooted in her desire to help others. All this pretty much started when Kardashian took a stand for Alice Marie Johnson.

Talking about her plans to become a lawyer in a 2019 interview with Vogue , Kim Kardashian, shared, “I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Inside Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift's Short-Lived Friendship Until 2016

Kim Kardashian cleared the baby bar exam

But despite this motivation, Kim Kardashian’s path to becoming a lawyer was surely unconventional, as she didn’t even have a law or even an undergrad degree. But luckily in her favor, California does not require a law degree to appear for a bar exam. Whereas one can become a law reader by gaining first-hand experience through an apprenticeship under a practicing lawyer by completing certain hours per week.

After completing one year of apprenticeship one is eligible to appear for the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, commonly known as the baby bar exam. After clearing this exam, applicants are allowed to complete their studies for three years.

As per Kim Kardashian, she has completed 18 hours of weekly supervised apprenticeship under Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney of #cut50 and then eventually appeared for the baby bar exam, which she eventually cleared during her fourth attempt. Of course, Kardashian’s passion to become a lawyer was not well-received by many on the internet. Addressing the issue Kardashian, took to her Instagram and bashed the haters stating, “I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case.”

Talking about her eligibility, the KKW Beauty owner stated that she made herself eligible to become a lawyer through a rigorous apprenticeship which even kept her away from her children, adding, For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying.”

Despite all this, Kardashian stated then that her studies are going pretty well, sharing, “You have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts and contracts. To me, torts are the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crime law I can do in my sleep. In my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. Reading is what gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

As now Kardashian has shared the baby bar exam, it’s a matter of time before she clears the bar exam and officially becomes a lawyer. Nonetheless, Kardashian’s passion for becoming a lawyer makes it clear that one can always chase their dreams.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Once Said Daughter North West Intimidates Her More Than Politicians; READ