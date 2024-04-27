The latest installment of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered today on Netflix, welcomed the special guest, Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan. This marked the actor’s first-ever appearance in the reality show, as he never even attended any award functions.

In this episode, Aamir narrated a story from his ex-wife Reena’s labor, where he revealed that she bit his hands during his eldest son, Junaid’s birth.

Aamir Khan revealed why Reena Dutta bit his hand during Junaid’s birth

When Kapil Sharma asked Aamir Khan if he observed people closely, he responded that he had the biggest inspiration from his ex-wife Reena while she was in labor during the birth of his first child, Junaid Khan. Reminiscing about that event in his life, he said that just like every good husband, he practiced breathing exercises, ‘Lamaze,’ which is used to fade away the intense pain.

Meanwhile, he started practicing it at that moment; his wife slapped him, followed by her biting him on his hands due to the intense pain. This incident drew his attention to Reena while she was in excruciating pain. He noticed her face, which made him realize that when someone is in extreme pain, his face will contort, but that’s not true. Instead, a person’s face will reflect the expression of disbelief and surprise at that moment. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Khan took inspiration from Dutta’s labor pain and expressed, “As an actor, I noticed that in extreme pain, surprise and disbelief is an expression.”

Later, when the actor told his ex-wife that he had noticed her expressions during the birth of Junaid, she became furious.

He also revealed that he gathered a lot of material for his acting from the show Satyamev Jayate, where he used to meet many people from the entire country.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor's appearance in the show makes the episode more special because he revealed that the past two years had been very rough for him, and during that phase of his life, he started watching this show, which has helped him to cope with that depression.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show is now featured on Netflix every Saturday at 8 p.m. The show is currently telecasted in 192 countries in respective languages. Speaking about the cast of the show includes Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Rajiv Thakur.

ALSO READ: Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: AICWA appeals to Delhi CM to expedite process; Police say they have vital clues