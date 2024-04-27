Heeramandi's Richa Chadha says Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not ‘temperamental’; ‘I would have the same high standards’

Richa Chadha recently worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in their upcoming TV series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar along with several talented actors.

Hence, when co-star Shekhar Suman called him a perfectionist and stated that ‘perfectionists are always short-tempered’, she differed with his opinions and came to the director’s defense. Read on to know what she said.

Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘temperamental’? Here’s what Richa Chadha thinks

While talking to News18 Showsha, Richa Chadha divulged that to call any person ‘temperamental’ is a subjective opinion. She added, “You could call me temperamental. I could be on my period and actually be temperamental, physically.”

Earlier, Shekhar Suman, who is a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar with the mom-to-be told Siddharth Kannan in an interview that it doesn’t matter if the filmmaker is short-tempered. “He has every right to be. Why does he get angry? He’s not a madman, but he is a perfectionist,” he stated.

Richa Chadha says it’s not wrong for Sanjay Leela Bhansali to tell actors to do their jobs

In the same interview, the Fukrey actress asserted that no matter what, the actors have to deliver because there are scores of people like the lighting team on an 'already constructed set' waiting for them. "I'm not saying that one needs to be inhuman in terms of treating an actor. But this is literally our job. I don't understand why people say these things," she opined adding that actors are coddled.

She further added that on a massive show, it sometimes happens that actors might not want to give a long shot and want their body doubles to give cues to other actors. “They themselves might not want to give cues, step in hot water, and do a take 99 times. But these are the things that are asked of an actor irrespective of whether they’re ill or it’s pouring,” the Love Sonia actress flagged.

Citing her own example, she clarified that apart from being an actor, she is also a producer now and according to her it’s a ‘privileged job’. “We aren’t the first or the last ones to leave a set. Whenever we stand, someone comes and offers us a chair to sit on and water to drink,” Richa stated that people always ask them about their well-being on sets.

Moreover, when it comes to Sanjay, there is a lot of money riding on him and his projects. “I would probably have the same high standards if I was a director. Bhansali sir is the captain of the ship. And at the same time, I find him to be very compassionate about our moods,” she clarified.

More about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and director Mitakshara Kumar, the period drama OTT series showcases the life of the courtesans of the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. It narrates the struggles they went through during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj.

The magnum opus which is touted as one of the biggest and ambitious projects of the year has a stellar cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Farida Jalal, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, and many others. The series will be released on Netflix on May 1, 2024.

