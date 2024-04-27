Kim Kardashian Went To The White House For A Meeting With VP Kamala Harris

We might know Kim Kardashian as a social media influencer, reality TV star, and businesswoman, but she has also been using her platform to advocate for the pardon of inmates she thinks were wrongfully convicted. On Thursday, April 25, she met with Vice President Kamala Harris, and some others in the White House to discuss this matter.

The meeting was held between Kardashian, Harris, the director of the White House Office of Public Engagement: Steve Benjamin, and four former inmates whom the Biden Administration granted pardons on Wednesday. The attendees of the roundtable event discussed matters of social justice reform.

What was discussed in the meeting?

Kim Kardashian visited the White House right after President Biden granted pardon to 11 convicts who were arrested for non-violent drug charges and reduced the sentence of five other inmates whom he thought were worthy of the chance at “building a brighter future for themselves beyond prison walls." everly Holcy, Jason Hernandez, Bobby Darrell Lowery, and Jesse Mosley who were all pardoned by Biden also attended the meeting to raise awareness alongside Kardashian and Harris. This annual event’s goal is to show people that the government and service providers can help “build meaningful second chances for people returning from incarceration,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kardashian told the four that she was honored to be there and to be able to listen to their stories. She also said that it’s important for them to speak their truth and amplify their stories to the world as it might inspire people who are in similar situations. "I'm just here to help and spread the word,” Kardashian also added. During the meeting, the Vice President confirmed a rule for the Small Business Administration which was announced back in January. This reform will lift some of the eligibility restrictions for loans for people who have criminal records. Harris mentioned that reducing these restrictions will let a lot of people have a better second chance at life and will allow them to excel.

This was not Kardashian’s first time at the White House

The social media star has been to the White House before in 2020 during the Trump Administration. She was there to thank the former President after he reduced the prison sentence of three women and also discuss some changes she thought were necessary in the US Justice system. During her recent visit, she said that she attended her very first clemency meeting years ago in the White House. She mentioned that "I didn't know a whole lot, and I was inspired to go to law school and really further my education to see what I can do to help."

According to the White House, President Biden has pardoned a total of 20 people who were incarcerated for non-violent drug charges and also reduced the sentence of 122 people. The Biden Administration has been working for marijuana reform, and the President even brought up the issue in his State of the Union Address which happened last month. Even Kamala Harris said, “Many of you had heard me say it. I just don’t think people should have to go to jail for smoking w--d.”

ALSO READ: 'It's Been Literally Years': Source Claims Kim Kardashian Wants Taylor Swift To 'Move On' From Past Drama Amid thanK you aIMee Release