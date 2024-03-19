OMEGA X refutes SPIRE Ent CEO’s sexual harassment allegation against Hwichan; claims video is 'fabricated'

Trigger Warning: Mention of sexual harassment

OMEGA X’s legal team has denied all allegations made against one of the group's members, Hwichan, regarding sexual assault against their former CEO, Kang Seong Hee. Their representative also said Hwichan was coerced to touch the former CEO.

OMEGA X’s Hwichan involved in sexual harassment of former CEO

On March 19, SPIRE Entertainment, the former label of OMEGA X, conducted a press conference during which they presented a video allegedly depicting Hwichan, a member of the group, engaged in inappropriate behavior towards the label's former CEO, Kang Seong Hee. The video purportedly shows a man, claimed to be Hwichan, touching Kang Seong Hee's breasts and behaving inappropriately towards her. Following the release of this video, OMEGA X's current agency, IPQ, initially issued a statement stating that they were internally addressing the matter. However, according to the latest report by Ten Asia, they have now released a statement refuting the allegations in their entirety. IPQ stated that “the footage of Hwichan’s forced molestation of CEO Kang Seong Hee is all false”.

IPQ stated that they had urged SPIRE Entertainment to disclose the complete video, asserting that it was Kang Seong Hee who had exhibited sexually inappropriate behavior towards the members of OMEGA X. IPQ added, “We have requested SPIRE Entertainment to make public the complete video footage. CEO Kang Seong Hee's persistent demands for affection towards the members were ongoing. As disclosed a year ago, in addition to verbal abuse, physical violence, and harassment, there were evident cases of sexual misconduct.” They continued, The CCTV footage showing Hwichan touching CEO Kang Seong Hee's breasts is fabricated. The act was essentially coerced since CEO Kang Seong Hee requested that Hwichan show her affection. The statement of relevance does not just come from the member(s), but we are preparing materials to support it. We have, of course, transcripts of discussions in which she repeatedly asked for displays of affection.”

OMEGA X and their controversy with former agency SPIRE Entertainment

OMEGA X, a South Korean boy group with 11 members, debuted on June 30, 2021, under SPIRE Entertainment with the mini-album VAMOS. However, on May 8, 2023, they left SPIRE Entertainment and joined IPQ Entertainment on July 3, 2023.

On October 24, 2022, a leaked video showed the CEO of SPIRE Entertainment mistreating OMEGA X members, leading to one member fainting. Despite SPIRE Entertainment's claims of resolving the issue, another video aired by SBS on October 25 depicted further mistreatment, prompting OMEGA X to create a separate Instagram account to stay connected with fans. Following OMEGA X's actions, SPIRE Entertainment issued another apology, but OMEGA X filed a lawsuit against SPIRE Entertainment for contract termination, citing mistreatment and forced performances during COVID-19.

On January 11, 2023, OMEGA X won their lawsuit against SPIRE Entertainment, leading to the suspension of their contracts. Later, in August, IPQ refuted allegations made by YouTuber Inji Woong and announced legal action against Inji Wong and SPIRE Entertainment for defamation, breach of contract, and abuse. OMEGA X's legal representative also announced in August that they had filed a lawsuit against SPIRE for sexual harassment, with Yechan's father filing a complaint against the YouTuber for spreading false information.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

