Carry Sun Jae and Run new stills OUT: Byun Woo Seok's devoted fan, Kim Hye Yoon travels time to save him

Carry Sun Jae and Run, tvN's anticipated drama, delves into time travel and devotion as Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) endeavors to alter fate and rescue her idol, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok). With an engaging narrative and a stellar cast, the series promises a compelling exploration of rewriting destinies.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yeon's first look from Carry Sun Jae and Run unveiled

tvN's highly anticipated drama Carry Sun Jae and Run (literal translation) offers a captivating glimpse into the characters played by Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Based on the popular web novel The Best of Tomorrow, this time-slip romance promises a compelling narrative that revolves around Im Sol's quest to alter fate and save her favorite star.

Byun Woo Seok embodies Ryu Sun Jae, a renowned South Korean superstar admired for his striking looks, talent, and charisma. Despite his illustrious career, Ryu Sun Jae feels disillusioned with the industry, leading to a tragic conclusion. Im Sol's sudden leap back in time to Ryu Sun Jae's youth at 19 sets in motion a transformative journey for both characters.

Kim Hye Yoon portrays Im Sol, a devoted fan who, despite relinquishing her aspirations due to a childhood accident, finds solace in Ryu Sunjae's music. Following his heartbreaking demise, Im Sol mysteriously travels 15 years into the past. Faced with Ryu Sun Jae's high school version, she grapples with altering his fate, driven by a fervent determination to rewrite history and avert tragedy.

The drama promises a blend of heartfelt moments and intriguing twists as Im Sol navigates the challenges of altering the course of fate and rekindling hope in the life of her beloved idol. As the story unfolds, Carry Sun Jae and Run is poised to deliver a mesmerizing tale of love, determination, and the resilience of the human spirit against the backdrop of time.

All you need to know about Carry Sun Jae and Run

Penned by Lee Si Eun, recognized for previous works like True Beauty and Top Star U-Back, the upcoming drama Carry Sun Jae and Run introduces Im Sol, a devoted fan shattered by the tragic loss of her idol, Ryu Sunjae. Driven by an unwavering determination to alter fate, Im Sol embarks on a time-travel journey to prevent Ryu Sunjae's premature demise.

In addition to Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the cast welcomes N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub, who portrays Baek In Hyuk, the leader and guitarist of Eclipse, a band within the series. OMEGA X's Hyuk joins as Jay, the youngest member of the group.

Scheduled as tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama in 2024, Carry Sun Jae and Run promises a captivating narrative weaving time travel, devotion, and the power to change destinies, presenting a riveting tale that explores the complexities of altering the course of fate to protect cherished idols.

