Lee Min Ki turns 39: Behind Your Touch to Because This Is My First Life; exploring top 5 roles by charming actor

Born on January 16, 1985, Lee Min Ki is a renowned South Korean actor, singer, and model. He made his debut as a leading actor in the 2005 sports drama Taereung National Village and gained popularity in romantic comedies like Love Truly (2006) and Dal Ja's Spring (2007) after honing his skills in one-act dramas.

Lee Min Ki is a versatile artist, excelling not only as an award-winning actor but also as a model and singer. His acting journey began in 2004 with the drama special My Older Brother, followed by a successful stint in the daily drama Be Strong, Geum Soon! in 2005. Throughout his career, he has seamlessly transitioned from sweet male lead roles to compelling villain characters. While remembered for his role in the horror romance movie Spellbound alongside veteran actress Son Ye Jin, he received the Best New Actor Award from the Baeksang Art Awards for his performance in the disaster film Tidal Wave.

As Lee Min Ki celebrates his 39th birthday let’s take a look at his top 5 roles.

Behind Your Touch

The series Behind Your Touch revolves around Bong Ye Bun (played by Han Ji Min), a veterinarian with psychometric powers, and Moon Jang Yeol (Lee Min Ki), a hot-blooded detective. Set in the small town of Mujin, Chungcheong-do, the two characters find themselves entangled in a dangerous criminal investigation while also tackling minor crime cases. Lee Min Ki portrays Moon Jang Yeol, a passionate detective transferred from the Seoul Police Department to the Mujin Police Department. As they work together, Ye Bun's psychic abilities become crucial in solving a murder case.

Because This Is My First Life

Nam Se Hee (Lee Min Ki) is a reserved young man leading a routine life of work, cat care, and managing his heavy mortgage in a comfortable apartment. Ji Ho (Jung So Min), on the other hand, is an aspiring drama writer facing significant financial challenges. In a twist of fate, Se Hee and Ji Ho enter into a contractual marriage, deciding to live together. This arrangement benefits Ji Ho with a home and Se Hee with a flatmate and someone to care for his cat. However, as their story unfolds, they realize that this contractual relationship could evolve into something permanent.

Because This Is My First Life is a gradual and consistent healing drama that explores themes of outdated traditions, societal expectations, and various socio-cultural issues. Lee Min Ki and Jung So Min effortlessly inhabit their characters, delivering a heartwarming narrative that resonates with viewers.

The Beauty Inside

In The Beauty Inside, a woman experiences a supernatural phenomenon that changes her appearance periodically, leading to a series of transformations. Meanwhile, a man falls in love with her.

Han Se Kye (Seo Hyun Jin), a renowned actress, is perceived as a troublemaker, surrounded by rumors and mystery. Unbeknownst to the public, she grapples with an unusual phenomenon, causing her appearance to change to that of a different person for one week every month. During one of these weeks, she encounters Seo Do Jae (Lee Min Ki), an executive at an airline company. Despite his seemingly perfect exterior and intelligence, Do Jae suffers from face blindness, an inability to recognize faces. He conceals this condition and relies on memorizing people through their habits and mannerisms. However, he can uniquely recognize Han Se Kye's face. Their meeting becomes a pivotal moment, sparking changes in both of their lives.

In the remake of the hit film with the same title, here Lee Min Ki takes on the role of Seo Do Jae, the director of an airline who grapples with prosopagnosia, the inability to recognize faces. Despite his impressive appearance and intelligence, Do Jae meticulously remembers people's small habits and walking patterns to compensate for his condition. This detailed effort is a part of his strategy to maintain perfection and avoid hurting others. However, when he meets Han Se Gye, Do Jae's life takes a transformative turn.

My Liberation Notes

In the storyline involving the Yeon Siblings (Lee El, Lee Min Ki, and Kim Ji Won), monotony defines their lives. One is eager to find love, the middle sibling lacks direction and purpose, and the youngest yearns to escape the mundane routine. Their existence lacks joy, and they merely go through the motions each day. The arrival of Mr. Gu (Son Suk Ku), a mysterious stranger hired by their father to rescue their failing business, disrupts their inertia. Despite being an alcoholic with limited conversation, Mr. Gu's presence prompts the siblings to reassess their lives.

In My Liberation Notes, Lee Min Ki takes on the role of Yeom Chang Hee, the second of three siblings and an employee at the headquarters of a convenience store franchise. The series resonates on a personal level, portraying life in its raw and relatable form. With an unfiltered narrative, the performances by the actors, including Lee Min Ki contribute to making it a compelling and wholesome watch.

The Lies Within

The Lies Within unfolds as the story of Kim Seo Hee (Lee Yoo Young), the daughter of an assemblyman. When her father dies suddenly in a car accident, and her husband disappears, she is compelled to enter politics. In this gripping thriller, Lee Min Ki takes on the role of Jo Tae Sik, a detective seeking a quiet life. However, as he becomes involved in the case of Seo Hee's father, he discovers that the situation is more complex than anticipated. Together, they find themselves entangled in a political conspiracy, questioning who the mastermind is and what their motives might be.

