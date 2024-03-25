Son Suk Ku extends support to Be Melodramatic co-star Jeon Yeo Been; Sends coffee truck to actress’s filming set

Son Suk Ku, known for A Killer Paradox (2024), and Jeon Yeo Been from Vincenzo (2021) first met on the set of their collaborative drama Be Melodramatic (2019). Since then the talented duo has been known to maintain a good friendship, which has been captured through their past interactions.

Son Suk Ku sends coffee truck to Jeon Yeo Been’s new film Dark Nuns’ filming set

On March 24, the Korean stars once again won the hearts of the fans with their warm interactions. On this day, actress Jeon Yeo Been took to her Instagram and shared a story featuring a coffee track she received from Son Suk Ku on the filming set of her upcoming film Dark Nuns.

The banner of the truck read “Dark Nuns, fighting!” The Vincenzo actress also sent best wishes to her Be Melodramatic co-star with a caption. “3/27 Troll Factory- I’m cheering for you”, she wrote in the Instagram story.

More about Son Suk Ku and Jeon Yeo Been

Troll Factory is the upcoming film of the actor Son Suk Ku, which is set to release on this March 27. The crime genre film features additional talent influx including Sweet Home (2020) star Kim Sung Cheol, TVN’s Stranger 2 (2020) actor Kim Dong Hwi, and Revenant (2023) actor Hong Kyung.

Helmed by director Ahn Gooc Jin, Troll Factory revolves around a reporter named Im Sang Jin, who worked at a reputed newspaper company. But due to penning a negative report about a powerful conglomerate, he faces suspension and ends up getting entangled in an investigation about a troll farm, that is backed by strong allies.

Actor Son Suk Ku’s popularity surged over the years with his commendable acting skills in many hit K-dramas and films including A Killer Pardox (2024), My Liberation Notes (2022), Casino (2022), Be Melodramatic (2019), Jirisan (2021), and more. He also rose to global prominence with his stunning performance alongside Korean actress Bae Doona in the American series Sense8’s season 2.

Meanwhile, Jeon Yeo Been is currently keeping busy shooting for her upcoming film Dark Nuns which stars more prominent actors in lead roles like The Glory (2022) actress Song Hye Kyo and Sweet Home (2020) actor Lee Jin Wook.

The horror movie follows a thriller saga of a young boy, who gets possessed by an evil spirit. Sister Micheala (played by Song Hye Kyo) and Sister Junia (played by Jeon Yeo Been) join hands to save the boy.

Jeon Yeo Been who proved her impeccable acting skills in dramas and films like Vincenzo (2021), Cobweb (2023), A Time Called You (2023), Night in Paradise (2020), and more, has added much anticipation among her fans for her upcoming film Dark Nuns and Harbin.

