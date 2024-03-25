Pachinko starring Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho and more celebrates 2 years: Exploring character developments and arcs

Pachinko is a K-drama starring Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Steve Noh, and more. The drama is adapted from the novel written by Min Jin Lee and explores the lives of Korean immigrants through the generations. The story is filled with cultural and political subtext as it is based during the times of colonial Korea. Korea was under the Japanese power which plays a lot in how the characters' lives turn out and why they are the way they are. Pachinko Season 2 is expected to be released in 2024. Here is a breakdown of the characters of Pachinko.

Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung and Yuna as Sun Ja

Sun Ja is the central character of Pachinko's story. We follow the character from her childhood to late in her life till when she becomes a grandmother. Born in a family from a low economic background, the fact that she was born in a colonial Korea doesn't help her matters much. She loses her father when she is young and is brought up by her mother. She has been exposed to the differences in class since she was young. She witnessed the Japanese soldiers torturing the tenant who wanted a free Korea when she was young and realized what it means to rebel.

An older Sun Ja is young and spirited and falls for Lee Min Ho's character, the charming Ko Han Su. But when she gets pregnant and he tells her that he cannot marry her she picks up her pride and pieces and leaves. Even though he was willing to provide for her and her child, she did not want to be someone's secret and live a half-life. Sun Ja is brave and not afraid of a fresh start with Baek Isak in Japan. Even when Baek Isak is taken away due to suspicions, she does not leave her ground and is courageous.

Even though she left Korea young, Korea never left her. She always carries a part of it with her. She goes back to her hometown in Busan with her son when she is old and realizes that if she doesn't go now, she might not be able to visit again. Sun Ja's character is played by Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung and Yuna.

Lee Min Ho as Ko Han Su

Lee Min plays the intelligent Ko Han Su. He was a bright and brilliant young man who was good at mathematics. When he was younger, he had bright hope in his eyes and the want for a successful future. He marries out of convenience and builds a family.

Ki Han Su is a man of pride but one best not hurt it. After Sun Ja sells the pocket watch that he gave her, he buys it back and vows that he will make her regret her decision. But he is also a caring father deep down and always keeps a watch on his and Sun Ja's son secretly.

Jin Ha as Baek Solomon

Baek Solomon is Sun Ja's grandson who has a hunger for success which was also evident in the previous generations of immigrants as well. He works for an American bank and is given the responsibility to get a piece of land from an old Korean lady in Japan. He tries to convince the lady to sell the land but she refuses no matter what the price. When the lady, Baek Solomon, and the bank members sit together for a meeting, the lady asks him if he would be asking his grandmother to sell her land after knowing all the hardships that she went through. This totally changes his outlook on the situation. He transforms and changes his decision.

