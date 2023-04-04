Pachinko’s Noh Sang Hyun and The Interest of Love’s Geum Sae Rok to lead Soundtrack #2? Find Out

As a result of a South Korean media outlet on April 4th, Noh Sang Hyun appears in the role of Suho, the main character of Season 2 of the original drama 'Soundtrack' of the entertainment streaming service Disney+.

'Soundtrack' is a romance music drama genre, and in March of last year, Season 1 had Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik working together. Season 2, which is coming back, contains a 'real sympathy healing romance' in which a man and a woman who ended a long relationship due to misunderstandings and lies meet again and turns the old melody of resentment and regret into excitement. Noh Sang Hyun will take on the role of Young & Rich CEO Suho, who has fallen into burnout, and will shoot viewers' hearts with an emotional romance. Geum Sae Rok takes on the role of Hyun Seo, a visiting piano teacher who gave up her dream, and romances Noh Sang Hyun, who plays the role of Young & Rich CEO Suho, who is suffering from burnout.

Noh Sang Hyun and Geum Sae Rok:

Geum Sae Rok made her debut in her movie 'Kyungsung School', and then she made her face known by acting in the dramas 'The Fiery Priest' and In the drama 'The Interest of Love', which ended last February, she played a desperate unrequited love and drew viewers' sympathy. Noh Sang Hyun is an actor who received attention as a global rookie by performing delicate emotional acting as Isaac Baek, the husband and pastor of the main character Seon Ja (played by Kim Min Ha) in 'Pachinko' on Apple TV+. Since then, he has shown his presence through the dramas 'Surviving as a Celebrity Manager' and 'Curtain Call'. Attention is focused on the acting transformation that will be shown in season 2 of 'Soundtrack', which is a full-fledged romance genre. 'Soundtrack' season 2 recently finished script reading. They plan to start filming in the first half of the year.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s upcoming 10th mini album FML surpasses over 2.18 million pre-orders

Advertisement