Here’s how Lee Min Ho is spending his time in Canada ahead of Pachinko 2 shoot

Actor Lee Min Ho is currently in Toronto where he has travelled in order to film for the second season of the popular TV show ‘Pachinko’. The Hallyu heartthrob left on the morning of February 17 and has since kept his fans updated on his activities in the Canadian land. Lee Min Ho in Toronto

The ‘The Heirs’ actor seemingly started off his probable long-time stay with a visit to the mart for some groceries and local produce. He shared photos from his mart run where he was carrying around a cart and seeking some beautiful flowers. Completely inconspicuous in his athleisure look with a mask covering his face. He proudly showed off his big purchase with countless bags in his next update. Looking super happy and tired at the same time, the actor plopped down on his lush sofa at what appears to be his new humble abode during his Canada stay.

Lee Min Ho’s next visit while in Toronto seemed to be to the sea as the actor shared pictures from his stroll under the cloudy skies. Appearing to be struck by the cold temperatures, Lee Min Ho looked adorable all buncled up with a puffer jacket, beanie and a pair of headphones covering his ears as he manouvred his way around the beach. The actor seems to be planning for a long stay in Canada and will likely return to South Korea only after completing all of his shooting schedule. ‘Pachinko’ season 2 is likely to finish filming in a few months and the viewers are expecting the new episodes to drop anytime in the next year, following the completion of post-production.

Ask the Stars Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho recently wrapped up the filming for the upcoming big-budget K-drama, 'Ask the Stars' opposite Gong Hyo Jin. Playing the role of a space tourist, his love story with an astronaut on the same space vehicle as himself will be captured in the show. Lee Min Ho will embody Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN while Gong Hyo Jin plays Eve Kim. The K-drama has been catching the attention of fans around the world thanks to its star cast as well as the interesting storyline supported by a hefty budget and a lot of wire scenes.

