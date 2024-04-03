Lee Min Ho reigns for 11 consecutive years as global icon of Korean entertainment industry in worldwide survey

Lee Min Ho has retained his status as the most beloved Korean actor worldwide for 11 consecutive years, cementing his reputation as a living legend. His television career success has made him the top Hallyu star. With a massive following on social media, Lee Min Ho holds the distinction of being the most followed South Korean actor.

Additionally, he made history as the first Korean celebrity to have a wax figure crafted in his likeness at Madame Tussauds, with figures unveiled in Shanghai in 2013 and Hong Kong in 2014.

The 2024 Overseas Korean Wave Survey, issued jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, highlighted the continued global appeal of Lee Min Ho. The actor secured the top position in the actor category for the 11th consecutive year since the survey's inception, underscoring his enduring popularity. The rankings of the remaining top 10 also saw little alteration.

Lee Min Ho's widespread appeal transcends borders, captivating audiences across continents such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia, where the Korean Wave is rapidly gaining traction. Continuously dominating preference polls in diverse regions spanning the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, his popularity remains unparalleled.

Not to mention, he is the number one recognized Hallyu star in India, and he has a separate fanbase. Notably, he emerged as the top choice in the survey titled 'The first Korean actor that comes to mind,' highlighting his enduring influence beyond the Korean Wave phenomenon.

Lee Min Ho's upcoming projects

Lee Min Ho is currently filming Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint alongside its star-studded cast. Furthermore, fans can anticipate his return for the second season of Apple TV+'s Pachinko.

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

On January 24, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint unveiled its star-studded cast, featuring Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho, Nana, Park Ho San, Choi Young Joon, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and more. The production confirmed that filming commenced in December.

Adapted from a popular web novel of the same title, the series follows Kim Dok Ja (played by Ahn Hyo Seop), whose reality transforms into the world of a web novel he once read, with Yoo Joong Hyuk (played by Lee Min Ho) as the main character. Alongside the web novel, the ongoing webtoon adaptation also enjoys strong adoration from fans.

The highly anticipated film will be directed by Kim Byung Woo, known for his work on The Terror Live and Take Point. Collaborating with REALIES Pictures, the production company renowned for the Along with the Gods series, the project gains additional momentum. Notably, Smilegate, a prominent global entertainment group, marks its debut investment in a Korean film with Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.

Lee Min Ho steps into the shoes of Yoo Joong Hyuk, the lead character from the fictional web novel that captivates Kim Dok Ja. Yoo Joong Hyuk is portrayed as a figure blessed with striking looks and powerful combat abilities. He navigates a post-apocalyptic world with strength and resilience, earning him a reputation as a survivor among ruins.

Pachinko season 2

On April 29, 2022, Apple TV+ made a significant announcement just before the Season 1 finale of Pachinko, revealing that the series has been greenlit for Season 2. Adapted from Min Jin Lee's acclaimed novel, Pachinko unfolds as a multi-generational epic, delving into themes of war and peace, love and separation, and win and loss across Korea, Japan, and the United States. The ensemble cast features luminaries from all over, such as Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, and more, who have contributed to the series' success.

In Pachinko, Lee Min Ho portrays a character vastly different from his usual romantic male lead roles. He embraces the role of Koh Hansu, a dangerously charismatic yet ruthless yakuza member whose actions set off a series of dangerous and turbulent events in the life of Sunja, played by Kim Min Ha. Hansu exudes an aura of intimidation, but beneath his tough exterior lies a fiercely loyal individual, albeit one whose methods can be selfish. His unwavering obsession with Sunja and inability to possess her consume him, showcasing a complex and compelling character arc.

