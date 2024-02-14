South Korean actor Lee Min Ho, on February 13, 2024, left a hilarious comment on his Pachinko co-star Kim Min Ha’s Instagram post bringing back a lot of memories. Kim Min Ha uploaded a picture of herself on the social media platform for Valentine’s Day. However, Lee Min Ho quickly posted a comment implying that Sun Ja does not sell kimchi these days, but she has started to sell chocolate instead.

Lee Min Ho's hilarious comment on Kim Min Ha's Instagram post

The cryptic statement will be very easy to solve for the fans of the show. To those who do not know, Sun Ja is a character from the series Pachinko who is played by Kim Min Ha. In the series, she is often seen selling kimchi in the markets of Osaka to help her family out. Lee Min Ho can be seen referencing that particular aspect of the show and saying that she has resorted to selling chocolates (for Valentine’s Day) instead.

About Pachinko

Directed by Kogonada and Justin Chon, Pachinko is based on a novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee. The story revolves around four generations of a Korean family going through the highs and lows of life. When Korea was still under Japan’s rule, Sun Ja left her family and moved to Koreatown in Osaka, Japan. The series showcases the harsh treatment and discrimination that immigrant Koreans went through in Japanese society.

Apart from Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ja, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Han Jun Woo, Jung Eun Chae, Kaho Minami, Noh Sang Hyun, Anna Sawai, and Jimmy Simpson were also part of the cast ensemble. Created by Soo Hugh, the TV series received immense critical acclaim for its incredible storytelling and mesmerising cinematography. The amazing performances by the actors also elevated the quality of the show.

Pachinko Season 2 production and release details

The production team officially announced that Pachinko will be renewed for a second season. The showrunner, Soo Hugh expresses his excitement about the continued venture to showcase an untold story on a global platform. The plot will continue to adapt the remaining story of the novel which delves deep into the complexities of the characters. Moreover, most of the actors will be returning for the new season, including Lee Min Ho, which has been confirmed by his management.

