Park Bo Ram death case: Cops disclose late singer was found unconscious in bathroom at private gathering

In unfortunate news, authorities disclose details surrounding the untimely passing of singer Park Bo Ram. Found unconscious at a private gathering, her sudden demise has left fans and loved ones in mourning. Investigations are underway, with an autopsy planned to ascertain the cause of her death.

Police’s initial report on Park Bo Ram’s tragic passing

The sudden and tragic passing of South Korean singer Park Bo Ram has shocked her fans and the entertainment industry alike. According to an initial report by officers from the Namyangju Police Station, the 30-year-old singer was found unconscious in the bathroom during a private gathering with two friends on the night of April 11.

The gathering, held at a friend's home, took a devastating turn when Park Bo Ram failed to return from the restroom around 9:55 PM. Concerned, one of her companions checked on her and discovered her slouched over the sink, unconscious. Immediate action was taken as they called emergency services (119) and attempted CPR until help arrived.

Despite their efforts and the prompt arrival of emergency responders, Park Bo Ram was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Hanyang University Guri Hospital at 11:17 PM. The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and intend to conduct an autopsy with the National Forensic Service to determine the cause.

In response to the tragic news, Park Bo Ram's agency, XANADU Entertainment, released a statement expressing their profound grief and condolences to her fans. They announced that arrangements for a wake and funeral proceedings would be made following discussions with the singer's family.

All you need to know about Park Bo Ram

Park Bo Ram, born on March 1, 1994, in Chuncheon, South Korea, was a talented singer who captured hearts with her powerful vocals and charismatic presence. Rising to fame after participating in Mnet's SuperStar K2, where she finished in eighth place, Park Bo Ram made her mark in the music industry with her debut digital single Beautiful featuring Zico in 2014.

Throughout her career, she continued to showcase her versatility, releasing hit songs like Celepretty and Orange Moon, and captivating audiences with her soulful performances. Her contributions to the Korean music scene earned her accolades such as Artist of the Year and nominations for prestigious awards like the Mnet Asian Music Awards and Golden Disc Awards.

Beyond her musical talents, Park Bo Ram's personal life reflected her strength and resilience in the face of adversity, having experienced the loss of both her parents and navigating her relationship with actor Seo In Guk before parting ways in 2018.

Park Bo Ram's untimely death at the age of 30 leaves a profound void in the industry, but her legacy as a talented artist and beloved figure will continue to live on through her music and the memories she leaves behind.

