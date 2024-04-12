Park Bo Ram, singer of hit song Beautiful, passes away at 30; cause of death under police investigation

Singer Park Bo Ram has unfortunately passed away at the age of 30. The singer debuted in August 2014 with the song Beautiful featuring Zico. For this release, she won Artist of the Year for August at the Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards. That year, Park Bo Ram was also nominated for the Best New Artist at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Golden Disk Awards, and Melon Music Awards. The singer tragically passed away on the evening of April 11.

Park Bo Ram's cause of death under investigation

According to the report filed by the Namyangju Police Station, Park Bo Ram was with two other friends and were enjoying drinks together last night. At around 9:55 pm, the singer went to the restroom and did not return. She was found unconscious over the sink. Her friends called emergency services and also performed CPR. She was pronounced dead by the hospital at 11:17 pm. The police are investigating the cause of death and have requested an autopsy from the National Forensic Service. The police stated that it is hard to confirm anything as the matter is still being investigated.

Her agency XANADU Entertainment confirmed on April 12, that Park Bo Ram has passed away on the evening of April 11. They informed that a wake and funeral proceedings will be scheduled after a discussion with the singer's family.

More about Park Bo Ram

In 2010, before Park Bo Ram marked her debut, she took part in Super Star K2 and finished in the 8th position. After training for four years, she finally debuted in August 2014 with the song Beautiful featuring Zico.

In December 2017, Park Bo Ram and singer and actor Seo In Guk were confirmed to be dating. They revealed that they had been seeing each other since 2015. In May 2018 they were reported to have split up.

Park Bo Ram is known for singing many soundtracks for K-drama. Some of her hits include Destiny, Like a Dream, Hyehwadong(or Sangmundong) and more.

