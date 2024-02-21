Physical: 100 Season 2: Hit survival reality show set for March release; Deets inside

Physical: 100 is a reality show which was released in January 2023. It follows a unique concept in which contestants with good physiques compete with each other as they undergo various tests. The show was a hit with the audience and was also ranked on Netflix's most-viewed shows. As the release date for Physical: 100 Season 2 nears, here is all that we need to know.

Physical: 100 returns with season 2

On February 21, Netflix announced that the hit reality survival show Physical: 100 would be returning for a second season. The latest season will be based in South Korea once more but within the backdrop of a giant underground mine. According to Netflix, this time the athletes will include UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun, judo gold medalist Lee Won Hee, wrestling gold medalist Anthony Jung and more. The contestants will also have a range of other professions, including FBI diplomats, actors, singers, police officers, and military personnel. In the show, a group of 100 diverse contestants of all ages, gender identities, and fitness backgrounds compete in various quests to determine who has the best physique.

More about Physical: 100

Ranked 21st in the list of top most-viewed Netflix shows in the first half of 2023, Physical: 100 is a different reality show as it is based on intense fitness competition. Unlike other series which focus on bringing light entertainment and laughter, this show brings 100 contestants (77 men and 23 women) on one platform to test their strength, agility, and endurance. This unique game format features players from varied professions that are known for physical fitness, such as MMA fighters, wrestlers and more.

Snowboard and CrossFit athlete Woo Jin Young won the first season of Physical: 100.

Physical 100 Season 2 will be premiering on March 19 on Netflix.

