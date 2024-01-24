POLL: Lee Gwan Hee, Kim Gyu Ri, Choi Min Woo and more; vote for your favorite Singles Inferno 3 contestant

As Single’s Inferno Season 3 concludes its fiery journey, it's time to cast your vote; Lee Gwan Hee, Kim Gyu Ri, Choi Min Woo, who stole the spotlight in this dating reality showdown, cast your vote now!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Jan 24, 2024  |  08:42 PM IST |  7.3K
Singles Inferno Season 3; Image Courtesy: Netflix Korea
Singles Inferno Season 3; Image Courtesy: Netflix Korea

Netflix's sensational dating reality show, Single’s Inferno, made a scintillating return with its third season on December 12, captivating viewers with a stellar panel of judges including Dex, Kyuhyun, and Lee Da Hee. Running for 11 episodes until January 9, 2024, and airing every Tuesday, the show followed flirty singles stranded on a deserted island, seeking love in the quest for romantic date nights in paradise. The 1-hour long episodes showcased a lineup featuring Kim Gyu Ri, Yun Ha Bin, Choi Min Woo, Lee Gwan Hee, Yoo Shi Eun, Son Won Shik, Choi Hye Seon, Lee Jin Seok, Ahn Min Young, Yoon Ha Jung, and Park Min Kyu.

As the drama concluded, viewers were invited to cast their votes for their favorite contestant, adding an interactive twist to the dating spectacle. With an enticing mix of romance and competition, Single’s Inferno 3 continues to be a binge-worthy addition to Netflix's lineup, offering both heartwarming connections and unexpected twists on the journey to find love in a secluded paradise.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

Related Stories

Woo Do Hwan, Jang Dong Gun, Hyeri, more CONFIRM participation in action film Night Heat
korean
Woo Do Hwan, Jang Dong Gun, Hyeri, more CONFIRM participation in action film Night Heat
Ju Ji Hoon receives romance drama offer 18 years after Princess Hours
korean
Ju Ji Hoon receives romance drama offer 18 years after Princess Hours

ALSO READ: Single’s Inferno Season 3: Meet participants Lee Gwan Hee, Kim Gyu Ri, Choi Min Woo and more

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Saumya Saxena

Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a

...

Credits: Netflix Korea
Advertisement

Latest Articles