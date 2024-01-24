POLL: Lee Gwan Hee, Kim Gyu Ri, Choi Min Woo and more; vote for your favorite Singles Inferno 3 contestant

Netflix's sensational dating reality show, Single’s Inferno, made a scintillating return with its third season on December 12, captivating viewers with a stellar panel of judges including Dex, Kyuhyun, and Lee Da Hee. Running for 11 episodes until January 9, 2024, and airing every Tuesday, the show followed flirty singles stranded on a deserted island, seeking love in the quest for romantic date nights in paradise. The 1-hour long episodes showcased a lineup featuring Kim Gyu Ri, Yun Ha Bin, Choi Min Woo, Lee Gwan Hee, Yoo Shi Eun, Son Won Shik, Choi Hye Seon, Lee Jin Seok, Ahn Min Young, Yoon Ha Jung, and Park Min Kyu.

As the drama concluded, viewers were invited to cast their votes for their favorite contestant, adding an interactive twist to the dating spectacle. With an enticing mix of romance and competition, Single’s Inferno 3 continues to be a binge-worthy addition to Netflix's lineup, offering both heartwarming connections and unexpected twists on the journey to find love in a secluded paradise.

