Single’s Inferno Season 3: Meet participants Lee Gwan Hee, Kim Gyu Ri, Choi Min Woo and more

Single’s Inferno, Netflix’s hit dating reality show, returned with its third season on December 12. Alongside a stellar panel of judges including Dex, Kyuhyun, Lee Da Hee, and others, the show has sparked excitement among viewers with a sizzling line-up of participants

Meet the participants of Singles Inferno Season 3

The show's regulations mandate contestants to keep personal details under wraps until they couple up and head to Paradise. Despite some rule adjustments, secrecy remains paramount, injecting suspense. While some remain clueless about their crushes, Paradise-goers hold a significant advantage in this dating drama.

Curious about the participating contestants of season 3 of Singles Inferno? Here are the latest details revealed.

1. Kim Gyu Ri

Kim Gyuri, the first female contestant on Single’s Inferno Season 3, made a strong entrance. Her aim on the show? To discover someone who ignites her heart's excitement, someone whose presence naturally brings a smile to her face. Despite her vibrant nature, Gyuri confesses she approaches new acquaintances cautiously. A 28-year-old model, Gyuri stumbled into modeling during her school days and embraced it wholeheartedly. Her passion for the camera led her to model for renowned fashion and beauty brands.

2. Choi Hye Seon

Following Gyuri's introduction, Choi Hye Seon stepped in as the second contestant on Single’s Inferno Season 3. Confident in her persona, she's often hailed as a "ray of sunshine" due to her cheerful disposition. Expressing a preference for a more masculine partner, she emphasizes her commitment to regular training sessions and the attention she garners from admirers. Hoping for a surge in her love hormones, the 26-year-old college student studies bioinformatics at Ewha Women’s University and engages in internships, including one at a Silicon Valley startup, in addition to her academic pursuits at Seoul National University and Durham University, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Advertisement

3. Choi Min Woo

From the start, Min Woo openly shared his attraction to older, elegant women. Despite his shyness, he seeks a partner with a vibrant personality. He takes pride in his physique, particularly his height and shoulders. Among the contestants in Single’s Inferno Season 3, Min Woo stands out as one who hasn't experienced Paradise yet. His Instagram hints at a potential part-time modeling career, evident from posts and tags associating himself with artistic endeavors. Numerous tagged photos showcase his involvement in commercials and modeling projects.

4. Lee Jin Seok

Lee Jin Seok takes pride in his physique, particularly his well-developed chest, attributing it to his daily weight training routine. Despite appearing intimidating, his charming smile often surprises others. During his stint in Paradise alongside An Min Young, Jin Seok's professional background proved unexpected. Contrary to assumptions, he doesn't work as a personal trainer but owns and manages multiple café bakeries in Daegu for the past four years. Overseeing three cafes, he indulges in creating desserts, cakes, and crafting coffee, while handling day-to-day operations. At 31 years old, Jin Seok's Instagram, currently with a modest 900 followers, showcases his cafe endeavors and gym routines, potentially drawing more attention with glimpses of his cafe work and fitness pursuits. Locations of his cafes are tagged in his profile, hinting at his business.

5. An Min Young

An Min Young exudes a vibrant and lively persona, a quality she proudly acknowledges. Initially perceived by Jin Seok as a racing model, she surprised him by revealing her role as a Pilates instructor and owner of her own studio. As the studio's leader, she oversees managers and conducts personalized sessions with clients. At 26 years old, Min Young boasts a significant Instagram following of over 40.3k, where she showcases her modeling projects and expresses her passion for golf. Her diverse online presence categorizes her as a notable figure in the virtual realm.

6. Lee Gwan Hee

Joining Single’s Inferno Season 3, Lee Gwan Hee presents himself as a love enthusiast. Notably recognized by one of the hosts, he appears to be this season's standout personality. Confident in his interactions with women, Gwan Hee, though without specific goals for the season, pledges an even more thrilling journey. His Paradise visit with Hye Seon unveiled his profession, revealing his identity as a professional basketball player, serving as a shooting guard for the LG Sakers. At 36 years old, he potentially holds the title of the series' eldest contestant, often recognized for his resemblance to rapper Beenzino. As a sports figure, Gwan Hee has made appearances on reality series like Running Man, leveraging his celebrity status. With an Instagram following of over 18.4k, his profile offers glimpses into dining experiences, basketball court moments, and snapshots with friends.

Advertisement

7. Son Wonik

Making his entrance on a different island, Son Wonik portrayed himself as an optimistic, straightforward individual with a boyish allure. His recent selection to head to Paradise shrouds his specifics in mystery for now. Notably, in his introduction, he's showcased in a professional boxing gym, hinting at diverse interests. Although details about Wonik may remain elusive to fans, his Instagram paints a more vivid picture. His posts uncover a penchant for marathon running and hint at his potential involvement in modeling. Moreover, his online presence extends to a YouTube channel, adding layers to his persona beyond what meets the eye.

8. Yun Ha Bin

Yun Ha Bin entered Single’s Inferno Season 3 with confidence, highlighting his eyes as a standout feature. Committed and determined when invested in something, he aims to bring a fresh dynamic to the dating reality show. Presently, his personal information remains undisclosed, and he's yet to venture to Paradise. His introduction spotlights his proficiency in martial arts, showcasing a diverse skill set. While Ha Bin's Instagram presence shares limited posts akin to some fellow contestants, it does shed light on his profession. Self-identified as an actor, his profile hints at a potential career in the entertainment industry, adding intrigue to his character.

9. Yun Ha Jeong

Yun Ha Jeong stands out as the first female contestant on the second island. Despite assumptions about her being a fox who can manipulate her boyfriend, she asserts her simplicity and transparency in relationships. Confident in herself, Ha Jeong boldly claims to possess one of the prettiest smiles among the female contestants, acknowledging the overwhelming popularity she often experiences. Venturing to Paradise twice, initially with Min Hyuk, her profession surprised him. Despite assumptions of her being a news anchor due to her excellent dictation, Ha-jeong works as an office employee for a medical clothing company, managing customer service, purchase orders, and more. At 26 years old, her Instagram, boasting over 13k followers, features glimpses into her modeling persona and various outings, offering a curated insight into her life.

10. Park Min Kyu

Single’s Inferno Season 3's Park Min Kyu, admired for his towering stature, isn't shy about expressing his feelings. Despite assumptions about his swimming abilities, he's revealed as a Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Team officer. Tasked with maritime emergencies and patient rescues, he's a dedicated 34-year-old whose Instagram hints at his professional life with only three posts.

Advertisement

11. Yu Si Eun

Yu Si Eun, known for her childhood popularity due to her expressive charm, keeps her career under wraps as she gears up for Paradise. Surprisingly, she's revealed to have a connection to Ha Jeong, being the older sister of one of her friends. With a massive Instagram following of 71.1k, Si Eun, Miss Korea 2022, flaunts a diverse career on TV and as a model. Her bio hints at a YouTube channel and various appearances on shows, including throwing the first pitch at a baseball game.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: G-Dragon gets cleared of drug use charges as police unable to find concrete evidence; know case details