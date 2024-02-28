POLL: The Impossible Heir vs Pyramid Game; VOTE for most exciting upcoming thriller K-drama

K-drama enthusiasts are in for a thrilling showdown as two highly anticipated psychological thrillers gear up for release; The Impossible Heir and Pyramid Game. The battle for viewer excitement is on, and fans have the chance to voice their anticipation through a poll.

The Impossible Heir

Scheduled to premiere worldwide on Disney+ on February 28, 2024, The Impossible Heir features a star-studded cast, including Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu. The drama revolves around Kang In Ha, played by Lee Jun Young, who seeks to overturn his life of poverty upon discovering his illegitimate status as a conglomerate owner's son. With a strategic plan involving his childhood friend Han Tae Oh (Lee Jae Wook), they aim to take over the conglomerate and secure their positions at the top of society.

Pyramid Game

Set to be released on February 29, 2024, Pyramid Game is a TVING original available for streaming on its platform and Paramount+ in selected regions. The series, based on the Naver webtoon, explores the dark side of popularity polls in an all-girls high school. Kim Ji Yeon leads the cast as Seong Su Ji, a transfer student entangled in a pyramid game that leads to school violence. The show promises to unravel the consequences of the ranking system and the rebellion sparked by its victims.

As both dramas prepare to captivate audiences, the poll allows fans to express their excitement and preference for the most anticipated thriller. The battle between 'The Impossible Heir' and 'Pyramid Game' adds an extra layer of anticipation to the K-drama landscape, making it an exciting time for fans to engage and share their opinions.

