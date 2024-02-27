Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu led The Impossible Heir: Know release date, time, plot, more details

Get ready for a riveting ride as The Impossible Heir premieres on February 28, featuring a stellar cast including Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu. This highly anticipated political-business-thriller drama promises to unravel a tale of intrigue and power. Stay tuned to discover when and where you can immerse yourself in this gripping narrative that explores the complexities of ambition and influence in the realms of politics and business.

About The Impossible Heir

Name: The Impossible Heir

No. of Episodes: 12

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu

Premiere: 28th February onwards

When and where to watch: Each episode will be telecast every Wednesday on Disney+

Written by Choi Won and directed by Min Yeon Hong, the series follows the journey of characters vying for control of the throne within the Kang Oh Group, Korea's largest conglomerate. At the center of the story are two childhood friends, Kang In Ha and Han Tae Oh, portrayed by Lee Jun Young and Lee Jae Wook, respectively. In Ha, the illegitimate son of the Kang Oh Group's chairman, rises from poverty to seek his rightful place in the family business. Teaming up with the cunning and intellectually gifted Tae Oh, the duo embarks on a relentless pursuit of power, determined to ascend to the top of society at any cost.

Their ambitions face formidable challenges, including opposition from In Ha's own family and the emergence of Na Hye Won, portrayed by Hong Su Zu, an equally ambitious woman with a troubled past. As the stakes escalate, alliances are tested, and betrayals abound, threatening to derail their carefully laid plans.

The series boasts a talented supporting cast, including Han Sang Jin as Kang In Joo, Choi Jin Ho as Kang Jung Mo, and Kim Ho Jung as Jang Geum Seok, adding depth and complexity to the intricate web of relationships within the Kang Oh Group.

Production for The Impossible Heir commenced in 2023, with a reported budget of 20 billion KRW, indicating a commitment to delivering a high-quality viewing experience for audiences worldwide. With its blend of suspense, drama, and intricate character dynamics, the series promises to be a must-watch for fans of political-business-thriller dramas.

As the premiere date draws near, anticipation is mounting for The Impossible Heir, which is poised to leave a lasting impression on viewers with its gripping storytelling and standout performances. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the epic battle for power and dominance unfold within the corridors of Korea's most influential conglomerate.

The Impossible Heir, a thrilling blend of business, drama, and political intrigue, is set to premiere worldwide on Disney+ on February 28, 2024. Viewers can tune in to catch each episode of this captivating series every Wednesday on Disney+ until May 15, 2024.

About Lee Jae Wook

Born on May 10, 1998, Lee Jae Wook is a South Korean actor and model known for breakthrough roles in Memories of the Alhambra and Search: WWW. His versatility shines in projects like The Battle of Jangsari, Extraordinary You, and When The Weather Is Fine. Gaining acclaim for leading in Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Lee Jae Wook earned widespread recognition for Alchemy of Souls and its sequel Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow. Beyond acting, he made headlines on February 27, 2024, confirming his relationship with aespa's Karina after bonding at Milan Fashion Week in January 2024.

About Lee Jun Young

Lee Jun Young, born on January 22, 1997, is a versatile South Korean entertainer renowned as a singer, rapper, and actor. Making his debut with U-KISS in June 2014, he gained prominence by winning the top spot on The Unit in October 2017, leading to his inclusion in the project group UNB. Beyond music, Lee Jun Young has showcased his acting prowess in television dramas like Avengers Social Club (2017), a breakthrough in his career. Notable roles in Goodbye to Goodbye, Class of Lies, Good Casting, Please Don’t Date Him, Imitation, and Let Me Be Your Knight underline his diverse talents, solidifying his impact on the entertainment industry.

About Hong Su Zu

Hong Su Zu is a rising talent in the South Korean entertainment industry, showcasing her versatility as both a model and actress. With notable appearances in music videos such as Colde's Loss, Chanyeol's SSFW, and Henry's I LUV U, she has captured attention with her captivating presence and beauty. Stepping into the world of acting, Hong Su Zu made her debut in the drama series Lovestruck in the City, where she demonstrated her acting skills and garnered praise for her performance.

