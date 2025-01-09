'Posting those messages...': Red Velvet Wendy’s, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon criticized by agency employees over SMTOWN GLOBAL absence

Red Velvet Wendy's and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon attempted to clear any misunderstandings regarding their unavailability to attend SM Entertainment's latest concert, SMTOWN Live in Seoul, in a subscription-based app, Bubble. That sparked frustration among the agency's employees, who brought forth their side of the story in an anonymous app.

The agency employees posted regarding how it was inappropriate for Wendy and Taeyeon to use their "power" and malign SM Entertainment while stating the reason for their unattending to the SM Family concert, scheduled for January 11 and 12.

They made those remarks about the artists' on the Blind app, a community of verified anonymous employees of some of Korea's biggest employers. One of the employee's texts read, "Posting those messages on Bubble like that is also power.

The text further read that Wendy and Taeyeon's names were present in the SMTOWN Live in Seoul performance lineup from the beginning and that negotiations have been with them to confirm their participation in the event. Their frustration was evident in the line, "If you (the artists) are so dissatisfied, just please leave."

Another text mentioned that the artists have not been able to fulfill their roles as sunbaenim (senior). "They think they can get away with just a Bubble message? I have a lot to say after seeing the news articles" included in the same text.

Some texts warned people not to believe anything and everything their beloved artists say: "It's always the easy way out to blame the company".

The SM employees' outburst came following Wendy and Taeyeon's Bubble messages to their fans regarding the upcoming concert. Wendy blamed SM Entertainment for the delayed announcement of her unavailability in the concept despite her informing them earlier.

On the other hand, Taeyeon talked of her strained relations with the company and that they had not planned anything for her performance, regardless of her informing them of her desire to showcase a grand act. Here's a look at Taeyeon's Bubble post:

