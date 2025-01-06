Red Velvet’s Wendy condemns SM Ent for delayed announcement of her absence from SMTOWN Live in Seoul; reveals 'health' not being the reason

Wendy's unavailability for the upcoming SM Family concert was announced today, January 6, just a few days before the event. Following the announcement, she took to Bubble to share her stance on the issue with disappointed fans.

SM Entertainment issued an official statement stating that Red Velvet 's Wendy would not attend the SMTOWN Live in Seoul concert on January 11 and 12 due to “personal reasons.” However, according to Wendy, she had informed the company of her decision not to attend the event over a month ago. She expressed her disappointment at the official announcement being made by the company so close to the event.

Wendy's absence has prolonged ReVeluvs' wait for a full-group Red Velvet performance. The group last performed together during their 4th concert, R to V, which took place from March to June 2023.

Red Velvet, which debuted in 2014, consists of five members: Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy, and Yeri.

The Korean vocalist also apologized to the disheartened ReVeluvs (Red Velvet's fandom), who were looking forward to seeing the entire group perform together after almost two years.

In an attempt to console disappointed fans, Wendy mentioned the exciting variety of acts being prepared this year for SM Entertainment's 30th anniversary.

As SM Entertainment announced Wendy's absence from the upcoming event only today, after releasing the official merchandise for the event, there is very little time left for refunds to be processed. This has caused inconvenience to fans. Many also wondered whether the "personal reasons" for her unavailability were related to health issues.

Clarifying this, Wendy shared that she was perfectly fine and expressed her desire to perform as much as possible. She wrote in a bubble text, "My goal for 2025 is to stay healthy, happy, and perform on stages I love as much as possible. I really want to sing so badly."

