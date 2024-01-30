Pyramid Game poster: WJSN's Bona becomes a victim of school bullying in the upcoming thriller drama

WJSN’s Bona’s upcoming drama Pyramid Game, a TVING original series written by Choi Soo Yi, directed by Park So Yeon and creator Lee Jae Gyu, has revealed a fresh poster. Adapted from the webtoon with the same title, Pyramid Game is a suspenseful drama unfolding in Baekyeon Girls’ High School. The school employs a monthly popularity vote to grade each student, and those who receive an F grade become the designated targets of school violence.

In Pyramid Game's new poster, Bona is being bullied

The recently unveiled teaser poster showcases Bona in her role as Sung Su Ji. Sung Su Ji, who quickly becomes the focus of the pyramid game upon transferring to the school, is depicted alone in an empty classroom, staring into space. In the backdrop, the class motto, "Everyone’s happiness, everyone’s class," is displayed. Adding intrigue to the narrative, the text states, "There is a vote for bullying in our class," presenting a sharp contrast to the class motto and piquing viewers' curiosity about the concealed secret within class 5 of the second grade at Baekyeon Girls’ High School.

The series draws inspiration from the well-received Naver webtoon authored by Dalcognac, sharing the identical title, and it introduces a distinctive and unconventional perspective to the space of school psychological thrillers. The cast includes emerging talents like Kim Ji Yeon (Bona), Jang Da Ah, Ryu Da In, Shin Seul Gi, Kang Na Eon, Jeong Ha Dam, and Ha Yu Li, each bringing vibrant personalities to the forefront.

More about Bona

Kim Ji Yeon, known by her stage name Bona, hails from Dalseo District, Daegu, and is a South Korean singer and actress. She is a member of the South Korean-Chinese girl group WJSN, as well as its sub-unit WJSN The Black. Bona made her foray into acting with her debut in the 2017 KBS2 series Hit the Top and secured the female lead role in the 2018 teen drama series Girls' Generation 1979.

Recognizing her contributions, Bona received the Female Idol-Actor Award at the Korea First Brand Awards in 2019. In 2020, she clinched two awards for her performance in Homemade Love Story — the Best Idol Actress from the Korea First Brand Awards and the Best New Actress at the KBS Drama Awards. Adding to her accolades, she was honored as the Acting Idol of the Year (Female) at the Brand of the Year Awards in 2021.

