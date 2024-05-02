Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's selfie with actor playing Vishwamitra in trilogy goes viral; fans react

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is creating a huge buzz nationwide even before its announcement. The star cast of the upcoming mega-budget trilogy is nothing short of excellent and it keeps on getting bigger with each passing day. It's a known fact that Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Rama in the upcoming trilogy and he is joined by Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash as Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman, and Raavan respectively.

Now we hear that, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Ajinkya Deo has also joined the cast as sage Vishwamitra who was also the teacher of Lord Rama. Recently, Ajinkya shared a selfie with Ranbir on Twitter (now X) which went viral in no time.

Ajinkya Deo joins the cast of Ramayana as sage Vishwamitra

Marathi actor Ajinkya Deo who is known for being a part of several Hindi films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has recently joined the star cast of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor took to Twitter and posted a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor while confirming that he will be playing the role of sage Vishwamitra in the trilogy.

"So now for the clarification on this photo doing Ramayan with RK playing a stellar role of Vishwamitra so once again a reason to celebrate (folded hand emoji)," he wrote along with the picture.

Soon after posting the picture, the fans of Ranbir Kapoor flooded the comments section with good wishes. One fan wrote, "All the best sir ! We cannot wait to see you guys in the big screen !" Another fan expressed, "wish you and Ranbir all the very best".

A fan who is eagerly anticipating the film's release tweeted, "Good luck and can’t wait to see you in the dynamic role of Vishwamitra"

More about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the biggest projects of Bollywood and will be made into a trilogy. Apart from Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny, the film also stars Lara Dutta and Arun Govil among others. The first schedule of the movie is currently ongoing.

Jointly produced by Namit Malhotra’s production company, Prime Focus Studios, Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, and Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is expected to hit cinemas on Diwali 2025.

