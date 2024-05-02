Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Finally Settle Their Divorce Case; Here's What The Last Call Is

Trigger Warning: The below article contains details of violence

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage life, which began with a lavish wedding in June 2022 after they fell in love, has unfortunately ended after just a year. The couple, who were once deeply enamored with each other, have decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. Asghari filed for divorce, citing infidelity on Spears' part, despite their status as a married couple.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the focus shifts to the details of their divorce settlement and the reasons behind the disintegration of their once-promising union.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari settles their divorce case

According to TMZ, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have settled their divorce nearly a year after Sam filed to end their marriage.

The couple filed a Stipulated Judgment along with Spears' response to Asghari's divorce petition, submitted by her attorney, renowned divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. Once the judge signs off, their marriage will officially be history, as per TMZ's obtained reports.

Just 14 months after their lavish wedding at Spears' Thousand Oaks home, Asghari filed for divorce on August 16, 2023. There were rumors from Asghari's lawyer, Neal Hersh, that the model and fitness trainer would contest the prenup, but that did not materialize.

Ultimately, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have moved on with their lives, putting an end to their short-lived marriage.

Reason behind Britney and Sam’s failed marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage encountered significant challenges due to irreconcilable differences. According to sources via TMZ, Sam suspected Britney of being unfaithful with a staff member at her residence, and there are alleged recordings of them in a compromising situation.

Moreover, the media outlet was also told that Britney had gotten physical with Sam during their time together ... and one time, Spears flipped out and started punching him while he was in his bed. Around the same time as this alleged incident, Sam was spotted with a black eye and bite marks on his forearm.

In a meantime, Brit’s memoir The Woman in Me has no negative talk found about her ex-husband Sam Asghari.

