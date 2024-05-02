Meet actor who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and is now a leading TV star

In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, a talented actress, who began her journey on the silver screen, has captivated the hearts of audiences across various platforms, establishing herself as a household name in the Indian television industry.

Today’s pick is Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya, who started her acting career at a young age. Her early forays into cinema saw her share the screen with legends like Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd and heartthrobs like Shahid Kapoor in Paathshaala. The actress is currently playing the lead role of Preeta Arora Luthra in Kundali Bhagya.

Shraddha Arya’s acting debut

Shraddha Arya, born on August 17, 1987, made her debut with the Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali in 2016. She was a part of various Telugu, Kannada and Punjabi movies.

Shraddha has worked with both Amitabh Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor in her acting career. In the movie Nishabd, she portrayed the role of Ritu alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, she has also worked with Shahid Kapoor on another project.

Shraddha had a role in the movie Paathshaala alongside Shahid Kapoor, where she played the character Natasha Singh. The film featured Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia in the lead roles.

She made her television debut with the TV series Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. The actress became even more famous for playing Ayesha in the TV show Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si.

Speaking about her television journey, Shraddha also acted in a horror thriller anthology Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai. She played the role of Lakshmi Agnihotri in Lakshmi Tere Aagan Ki and Paakhi Shekhawat in Tumhari Paakhi. She also hosted Ekta Kapoor’s comedy show Mazaak Mazaak Mein. She also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye in 2019 and Box Cricket League 2 as a contestant.

She was also featured in several music videos such as Jeena, Soniye Hiriye, Meri Jaan, PK and many more.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal’s love story

Shraddha Arya kept her relationship with Rahul Nagal a secret until they got married. They met through a friend, and being far apart made them realize their love for each other. That's when they decided to take their relationship to the next level. She got married in an intimate ceremony with Indian Navy Officer, Rahul on November 16, 2021.

