Jay Z And Taylor Swift Share A Record

The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift's most recent album, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart this week. It has achieved a huge milestone by becoming the most consumed full-length album with the second-largest debut in modern history.

Swift currently has 14 No. 1 songs on the Billboard 200. This ties her for the most wins ever in the solo music rankings. Swift's career has yielded fourteen number one hits, matching the record of rapper Jay-Z. In 2017, Jaz's single 4:44 peaked at number 14 on the Billboard chart.

Swift's chart success: A Billboard 200 standout

Swift is quickly climbing the Billboard 200 chart. She is boasting one of the highest numbers of No. 1 hits among performers. In 2017 alone, she produced ten different projects, surpassing Jay-Z's record.

Her compilation includes re-recordings of her previous work and original albums. These include Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and TTPD. Despite their impressive achievements, Swift and Jay-Z rank second and third, respectively, on the Billboard 200 list for the most No. 1 hits. The Beatles lead the chart with 19 exceptional albums.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Swift's latest album sells over 1.9 million copies in 2024

The Tortured Poets Department is one of the best-selling recordings of the year, having sold an incredible 859,000 copies on vinyl alone. With 31 tracks, the deluxe edition amassed an incredible 891.34 million official on-demand streams.

Advertisement

Additionally, Swift's most recent release, TTPD, set a new record for the highest week-over-week sales of a vinyl album during this time. Till now, The Tortured Poets Department is 2024's best-selling record overall, with about 1.914 million copies sold.

ALSO READ: What Did Charlie Puth Have To Say About Taylor Swift Name Dropping Him In Her Album TTPD; Deets Inside