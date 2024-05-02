Rod Gardner, a former NFL player, and his wife Leticia are currently participating in the reality show The Amazing Race, which features 13 teams of two competing in a race around the world. As the show progresses, they have now entered the elimination round, which required them to travel to Barbados and even visit the childhood home of pop star Rihanna. The burning question is, did they manage to avoid elimination and advance to the next round? Let's find out.

In the eighth episode of the 36th season of The Amazing Race, titled That's What Being Strong Will Do, the teams had to travel across Barbados, which included a visit to the childhood home of Please Don't Stop the Music hitmaker Rihanna.

Rod Gardner, a former Kansas City Chiefs player, and his wife Leticia found themselves in a challenging position after the teams had raced through Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay. Although they had never been in serious danger of elimination in the earlier rounds, they were determined to avoid finishing last in this leg of the race.

Despite finishing third in the previous week, the eighth episode presented a unique challenge. The teams had to score 11 points against a local player in street tennis to receive their next task. The Gardeners found themselves in a hurry when a team that had initially finished fifth managed to reach the Roadblock ahead of them.

However, Rod and Leticia persevered through the obstacles, and soon after Leticia scored the 11th point, they received their next destination: Rihanna's childhood home. The couple encountered significant navigation issues but eventually got back on track, albeit much later than the other teams.

They arrived at the destination as the fifth team out of six, but fortunately, this did not result in their elimination. Nevertheless, they will begin the next leg of the race in last place as the teams head to the Dominican Republic.

Rod Gardner played in NFL for six seasons

The former wide receiver, Rod Gardner has played in the league for six seasons where he appeared for teams like Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. He is now competing at the 36th season of the Amazing Race alongside his wife.

